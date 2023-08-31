While the Canberra Raiders have been in the thick of contract talks in recent weeks, co-captain Elliott Whitehead has assured Green Machine fans he doesn't plan on going anywhere.
From November 1, NRL players with contracts ending in 2024 are permitted to talk to other teams, and from Canberra's top squad, 15 players fit in that category.
Club legend Jarrod Croker is retiring, and veteran duo Jordan Rapana and Josh Papali'i are off-contract in 2024, with the latter having an option for 2025.
Whitehead is off contract at the end of next season and at the tail-end of his career he knows retirement is looming.
The temptation would be there to get one last big pay day before hanging up the boots, or maybe even return to his native England, but Whitehead is content where he is, having called the capital home for nearly a decade.
The skipper is hoping to follow in the footsteps of many former Raiders that have taken up roles at the club following their footy careers.
"I have thought about it a little bit," Whitehead told The Canberra Times before the Raiders' crucial Sunday clash with Cronulla to seal their finals spot.
"Not too sure where I go with it just yet, but I'd just be happy to see next year out and see where I am.
"Definitely not anything in England [to go to]. I'll probably stay here after rugby. Hopefully I'll get some type of job with the club.
"I've been here nine years next season, so I'd like to stay around Canberra. I've really settled in here and I've got no intention to go anywhere else.
"Since I've gotten to Canberra I've really loved it, and it's really grown on me. I've got a lot of good friends here now and see myself settled here now."
Whitehead has been a workhorse for the Raiders over eight seasons, and is one of coach Ricky Stuart's most relied upon senior players.
The 33-year-old joked he'd love to be able to scale back his minutes, but since the loss of Corey Harawira-Naera after a shock seizure mid-season, Whitehead has had to pull a bigger load in the second row.
"Unfortunately Corey Harawira-Naera, he's out for a while, so I'm just doing my role for the team," he said.
"What will be, will be. I'm still enjoying coming to training. I'm not going to lie, I know I'm getting older and the game is getting a lot faster, but at the moment I'm just doing my job."
The Raiders are in most need of depth in the halves with the pending departure of Jack Wighton to South Sydney after this year. After 15 years in Canberra, Wighton's move to Redfern leaves a gaping hole at five-eighth, and there's some instability in the position when he's gone.
Jamal Fogarty is signed until next year but has already indicated he will test the open market and listen to other offers. Fogarty's management said the half doesn't have an issue with Stuart, and is liking his time at the club, but they want to explore all options.
Fellow halves specialist Matt Frawley is off contract after this year and is also considering his future. English giants Leeds Rhinos are reportedly hunting the 2019 Huddersfield playmaker after they lost two former Raiders, Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin.
The Super League is also where last year's Raiders rookie of the year Brad Schneider headed last month, and though there is a clause for the Queenslander to return to Canberra if they call him back, he's turned heads in England with Hull KR, and could quickly become in-demand.
Frawley isn't touted as the next Wighton from the limited game-time he's had in Canberra, but he does provide some cover for the halves since Schneider left, even if the Raiders are able to land Bronco Ezra Mam or another off-contract five-eighth.
Mam has been linked to the club as a possible signing, though Brisbane are determined to keep him and star fullback Reece Walsh.
Under-19s Blues talent Ethan Strange made his NRL debut this season in green in the centres but plays five-eighth at NSW Cup level, but whether Stuart throws him in the deep end next year is a big ask.
Ata Mariota, Zac Woolford, Harley Smith-Shields, James Schiller, Nick Cotric, Trey Mooney, Peter Hola, Hudson Young and Adrian Trevilyan, are the remaining top Raiders off-contract next year.
However, some have only re-signed last year and are unlikely to look elsewhere, or they have already indicated their intention to stay, such as Hola. Young's deal is believed to be as good as done, though Canberra has yet to announce anything officially.
The Raiders have come up as interested parties in signing South Sydney forward Keaon Koloamatangi and Mam, but until November 1, much of the talk is speculation as managers search for the best contracts for their clients.
Corey Horsburgh is one of the key pieces the Raiders are keen to lock down until the end of 2027.
Raiders chief executive Don Furner said negotiations with Horsburgh were "moving in the right direction", while the discussion to retain other off-contract players will begin once the season ends.
