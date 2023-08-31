The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Analysis

ACCC alleges Qantas sold seats on cancelled flights

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated August 31 2023 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's accusations against Qantas are much more serious than anything which has previously been alleged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.