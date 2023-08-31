Times Past: September 1, 1994

Having been in its place since 1975, the merry-go-round in Garema Place has been a family favourite among generations of Canberrans. On this day in 1994, The Canberra Times reported on the nomination of the iconic structure for heritage listing (which it was accepted two years later in 1996).
When "Weniger's Famous Steam Riding Gallery" was first erected in Garema Place, the only complaints from local business was that the music was too loud. But since 1974, people have become used to the noise of the merry-go-round.
Thousands brought up in the city remember riding on some of its 52 horses, which bore names like Phar Lap. Between them they carried more than 77,000 delighted children and adults in the previous year. It had now been nominated for a place on the interim heritage objects register.
The merry-go-round would join only five other objects on the list - the steam locomotive which pulled the first train into Canberra, a collection of Aboriginal artefacts from a site in Gungahlin, plans designating the border of the ACT, field books used by surveyors for the border, and an early Lanyon manuscript map.
Despite the lofty company, the merry-go-round had found great support from the owner of nearby Mopokes Cafe, Krystyna Fox.
She was the nanny for the Polish ambassador's children when the "riding gallery" was first installed. Mrs Fox said it brought happiness to a place where there had previously been only pigeons.
The assistant secretary of City Services at the time said it would "provide some elements of gaiety, variety and nostalgia needed in the planned but nevertheless sterile atmosphere of the city".
