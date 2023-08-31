The Canberra Times
Times Past: September 1, 1994

By Jess Hollingsworth
September 1 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on September 1, 1994.
Having been in its place since 1975, the merry-go-round in Garema Place has been a family favourite among generations of Canberrans. On this day in 1994, The Canberra Times reported on the nomination of the iconic structure for heritage listing (which it was accepted two years later in 1996).

