Warrigal offering more than ever: raising the bar for their team Advertising Feature

First-year graduate nurse at Warrigal, Yogeeta said the 15 per cent pay increase will have a profound positive effect on her life. Picture supplied

In a ground-breaking move, Warrigal has announced an exceptional 15 per cent pay increase for all eligible team members engaged in direct care roles, adding to the comprehensive benefits package they already offer.



This decision is a part of Warrigal's strategy to attract and retain experienced staff in their award-winning team, and demonstrate once again their unwavering commitment to valuing their employees.

Warrigal goes above and beyond to create a supportive and rewarding work environment for their team, offering a comprehensive benefits package.



This includes salary packaging (allowing their staff to save thousands of dollars a year on tax due to their not-for-profit status), discounted gym and pool memberships, flexible working arrangements and access to a Health and Wellbeing app.



These benefits exemplify Warrigal's commitment to fostering a positive work environment that not only recognises its staff, but promotes their overall wellbeing and work-life balance.

For registered nurses, this pay rise now surpasses the rates offered to nurses in the public hospital system.



Warrigal CEO Jenni Hutchins said of the pay rise, "We are continually working to understand what our staff need in order to offer a benefits package that is meaningful to them - and recognise for most people, it's the bottom line.



"Our staff are at the heart of everything we do, so we want to show them how much we appreciate their efforts and reward them appropriately."

Yogeeta, a first-year graduate nurse at Warrigal, expressed her perspective on the impact of this pay increase. She believes that the 15 per cent pay increase will have a profound positive effect on her life, instilling a newfound sense of value and motivation.



Yogeeta firmly believes that this will encourage nurses from hospital settings to explore career opportunities in aged care, where their contributions will be deeply valued.

Yogeeta said, "Hospital nurses should genuinely consider joining the aged care sector, where we can apply our skills in a fresh environment, discover a different aspect of nursing, and build meaningful relationships with residents."

The significance of this pay rise extends beyond its financial implications; it also impacts the residents and their families, by elevating the standard of care provided to residents.



The increased remuneration finally reflects the value of the support provided, giving families confidence that their loved ones are receiving the best possible care and support they deserve.