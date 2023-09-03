The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Public Eye

Public Eye: Anika Wells, Murray Watt, Richard Colbeck among politicians scoring free Matildas World Cup tickets

Miriam Webber
Justine Landis-Hanley
By Miriam Webber, and Justine Landis-Hanley
September 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While some of us struggled to get tickets to the explosive Women's World Cup last month, more than a dozen federal politicians got in for free, according to the federal register of interests.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.