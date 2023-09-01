Adrian Pavese didn't plan on making history twice in as many years.
But the Queanbeyan Tigers women's coach has the chance to do just that if his side beats Ainslie on Saturday morning at Alan Ray Oval to make the grand final the following weekend.
Pavese could become the only coach to ever lead a team to the men's first grade title, then the women's crown in consecutive seasons.
To add to the incredible record, both Queanbeyan teams are eyeing back-to-back grand final wins, which was another AFL Canberra first last year.
"I'm excited and nervous. It's been a massive effort," Pavese told The Canberra Times.
"We've got some big moments of footy to come this weekend. First thing is first, we've got to get to the grand final. We've got very good opponents at Ainslie, and they want to reclaim their throne and in the men's comp, too."
Pavese was Tigers co-coach with Kade Klemke when they defeated Belconnen in a thriller in the grand final last year.
Following the victory Pavese planned to retire, but when the women's coach position became free, he put his hand up.
"They asked me to have one more year, so I thought I'd help out. Retirement lasted a week and then I took on the girls' side, and I'm still the general manager of the club, too," Pavese said.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The coach was excited to get involved in the women's game, and has noticed a buzz around the club in recent weeks, which could well be off the back of the Matildas' success at the World Cup.
"On Sunday for the elimination finals, I haven't seen a crowd like that in a long, long time," Pavese said. "It was huge.
"I'm sure there'll be an impact from the Matildas but we're also lucky in Canberra that the girls are well-supported. If it can take it to another level though, that would be great."
The AFLW kicks off this weekend and league bosses are equally keen to continue the momentum from the World Cup for other women's sports.
There are currently five former Queanbeyan players in the AFLW and Pavese is hoping some more Tigers graduate to the national stage in the coming years and benefit from the league's rise.
"We've got some really good prospects coming through the club's under-18s and under-16s programs, and there's one or two playing now that I'm sure if they put their hat in the ring, they'd get a look," Pavese said.
Queanbeyan Tigers
Cynthia Hamilton - Sydney Swans, Alexia Hamilton - Sydney Swans, Hannah Dunn - Port Adelaide Power, Jackie Parry- Geelong Cats, Tarni Evans - GWS Giants
Ainslie Tricolours
Tess Cattle - GWS Giants
Belconnen Magpies
Emily Pease - GWS Giants, Jodie Hicks - GWS Giants
Eastlake Demons
Cambridge McCormick - GWS Giants
Men: Ainslie Tricolours v Queanbeyan Tigers, Saturday 1.15pm at Alan Ray Oval.
Women: Ainslie Tricolours v Queanbeyan Tigers, Saturday 11.20am at Alan Ray Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.