A couple more runs and he'll be done. After a stellar career that's amassed more than $1.7 million in prizemoney, Handle The Truth will retire in November.
Canberra trainer Keith Dryden said his eight-year-old warhorse will have a run in Sydney and then fittingly bow out on his home track, Thoroughbred Park, during the Spring Carnival.
The son of Star Witness has won the $1.3 million Kosciuszko (1200 metres) and the listed National Sprint (1400m) - as well as finishing second in both of those races.
He's also placed in the group 3 Concorde Stakes, the Wagga Town Plate and the Goulburn Cup.
Dryden hoped to send him out on a high in what's a yet-to-be-announced feature race at Canberra - his home track where he ran his first barrier trial, before making his race debut at Wagga Wagga in 2018.
"He's going to have another run in Sydney - I'm just giving him a bit of easy time around the stables," he told The Canberra Times.
"And then there's a big race here in November and that'll be his swansong - he'll retire after that.
"He's going to go out in that race, he's been great for Canberra racing so we decided he'd finish up in Canberra where he started."
Dryden has a raft of runners at Canberra's Friday meet, including Bringbackthebears in the Stayers Cup (1900m) and two in the Sprinters Cup (1206m) - Trooper Knuckle and Harderthantherest.
Bringbackthebears could be a scratching after drawing barrier nine, with Dryden set to survey the race calendar in search of other suitable races after running a strong second in his last start at Canberra.
Harderthantherest is having her first run back from a spell.
He saw Trooper Knuckle as his best shot in the two feature races on the final day of racing on the synthetic track before it returned to the grass in a fortnight.
Dryden liked the initiatives of the Stayers and Sprinters cups, both of which were worth $35,000, praising the club for trying new things.
It's hoped the extra prize money would help attract interest and runners to Canberra Racing, while also being a financial boost for trainers and owners.
Canberra Racing's under pressure to keep up with Racing NSW's prize money - which has constantly increased due to the point-of-consumption tax.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
While the ACT government has the highest PoC tax in Australia, none of that money's returned to the racing industry - in stark contrast to every other state and territory where it's been introduced.
"[Trooper Knuckle will] have his work cut out too [from barrier nine]. He'll be definitely going around ... he'll need some luck from there," Dryden said.
"I thought it was a nice run at Moruya the other day when he ran fifth - he kind of loomed up and never quite got a chance to finish it off.
"If he gets a bit of luck in running he's a definite each-way chance."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.