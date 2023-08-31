The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Walter Sofronoff KC releases letter explaining why he handed board of inquiry report to journalists

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated August 31 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 2:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Walter Sofronoff KC. Picture supplied
Walter Sofronoff KC. Picture supplied

Chief Minister Andrew Barr's criticism of Walter Sofronoff KC's engagement with journalists during a board of inquiry was "baffling" to the former Queensland Court of Appeal president.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.