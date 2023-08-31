Almost 20 per cent of welfare recipients received incorrect payments including $8 billion of overpayments, an audit of Services Australia has found.
The Australian National Audit Office has found that agency, whose predecessor was heavily involved in the administration of the illegal robodebt scheme, has been only "partially effective" in ensuring the timeliness and accuracy of almost $125 billion of welfare payments distributed in 2021-22.
The auditor found shortcomings in the arrangements under which Services Australia administers welfare payments on behalf of the Department of Social Services, particularly regarding payment oversight.
The proportion of recipients receiving overpayments increased from 12.8 to 13.5 per cent in the four years to 2021-22 while those receiving an underpayment shrank from 7.4 to 5 per cent.
The auditor estimated that 6.7 per cent of all welfare payments were overpaid in 2021-22, worth $8 billion, 18.6 per cent of recipients received the incorrect amount and almost one in four welfare claims took too long to process.
The findings follow an admission by the agency that it was still in the process of contacting 12,000 former customers whose childcare payment rate may have been incorrectly calculated.
"We sincerely apologise to impacted customers. Their payment records are being carefully reviewed and we have been working with the Commonwealth Ombudsman to ensure a fair and transparent process," general manager Hank Jongen said in a statement.
The potentially incorrect payments came to light following a complaint by a parent to the Commonwealth Ombudsman in 2018.
The ombudsman Iain Anderson said a problem with the child support IT system had resulted in errors in at least 47,488 assessments.
A review commissioned by Services Australia in 2021 and 2022 found that those most likely to receive inaccurate payments were single aged pensioners, ACT disability support recipients, Austudy recipients studying part-time, carers of one person and men on parenting payments whose partner is not receiving income support.
The auditor found that the agency has not responded explicitly to recommendations made to improve payment accuracy, and Services Australia rejected the audit office's proposal that it commission medical reviews to help ensure the accuracy of disability payments.
The measures adopted by Services Australia to assess and improve the timeliness of payments were also found by the auditor to be "not robust".
In all, the agency accepted 11 of the 14 recommendations made by the auditor and completely rejected two.
Among those not agreed to by Services Australia was a call for it to "develop a reliable and unbiased external performance measure for welfare payment correctness that includes recipient errors or adopt payment accuracy as a performance measure".
The audit findings come at a sensitive period for the agency as it tries to absorb lessons from the damning Robodebt Royal Commission report, which identified deep failings in the personnel and processes of its predecessor, the Department of Human Services.
The inquiry found significant shortcomings in administrative arrangements between the Department of Human Services and the Department of Social Services which created a "chasm" between the two organisations.
Confusion about the division of responsibilities was "a contributing factor to the [robodebt] scheme's establishment and continuation," Commissioner Catherine Holmes found.
The creation of Services Australia as an executive agency early 2020 went "some way" to rectifying the situation, the commissioner said, but noted calls for it to be made a statutory authority to "further insulate it from political control".
