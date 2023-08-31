Qantas is not the 'spirit of Australia'

If, as the Qantas motto attests, the company is the "spirit of Australia" then this country is in big trouble.
Allegations the airline sold tens of thousands of tickets to more than 8000 flights even though they had been cancelled days, and in some cases, weeks before are about as un-Australian as you can get.
It is certainly the antithesis of the "fair go". It's no wonder the airline, once a jewel in the national crown, is now the most complained about business in Australia.
The allegations have been made public by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission which has launched legal action against the airline.
"We allege that Qantas's conduct in continuing to sell tickets to cancelled flights, and not updating ticket-holders about cancelled flights, left customers with less time to make alternative arrangements and may have led to them paying higher prices," ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said.
It also left those customers hostage to the company's arcane and notoriously difficult to negotiate refund processes.
The ACCC investigation couldn't have come at a worse time for the beleaguered company which is already copping flak from almost every direction.
These include calls for it to repay at least some of the $2.7 billion it received in COVID-19 assistance following this year's record profit, concerns it uses access to the exclusive Chairman's Lounge to enhance its political clout, outrage over the government's decision to refuse Qatar Airlines extra flights to protect Qantas's profitability, and what many see as excessive remuneration for outgoing chief executive Alan Joyce.
The company has also been accused of misleading the public about the total value of unredeemed flight credits held by customers.
Mr Joyce's hubristic performance at a Parliamentary committee hearing in Canberra this week, which was reminiscent of Ken Henry's star turn at the banking Royal Commission, hasn't helped.
All of these issues pale into relative insignificance when compared to the ACCC allegations, however. If, as appears probable, the corporate regulator makes its case Qantas could be up for a fine of historic proportions.
If an individual took money for a service they knew they could not provide they could end up on fraud charges.
Given the impediments Qantas puts in the way of people seeking refunds why should it be treated any differently?
But perhaps even more damaging than the legal aspect is the massive reputational damage the airline has inflicted on itself.
How can anybody be confident that if they book a flight with the so-called "national carrier" it actually exists or won't be cancelled?
According to the ACCC Qantas cancelled almost one in four flights from May to July last year. People who were scheduled to fly during that time had a 25 per cent chance of not getting off the ground.
This disregard for customers was made more heinous by the fact the vast majority of cancellations were not the result of events outside its control.
Reasons for cancellations included "network optimisation ... route withdrawals or retention of take-off and landing spots at certain airports," Ms Cass-Gottlieb said.
In other words Qantas was pursuing a long term strategy of putting its own interests ahead of its contractual - and ethical - obligations to its customers.
The airline's attempt to blame "well-publicised issues from a very challenging restart" (after COVID-19) doesn't stack up.
While this might justify some of the cancellations, it does not explain why Qantas raked in what must surely have been millions of dollars by selling flights to nowhere.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.