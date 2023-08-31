The Canberra Times
Albanese government approves Gregory Crinum coal mine expansion

By Karen Barlow
Updated September 1 2023 - 7:18am, first published 5:30am
Environment Tanya Plibersek. Picture by Gary Ramage
The Albanese government has approved its third coal mine this year, along with a coal exploration lease approval, with the go-ahead just given for an extension for the Gregory Crinum coal mine in Central Queensland's Bowen Basin.

