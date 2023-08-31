The Albanese government has approved its third coal mine this year, along with a coal exploration lease approval, with the go-ahead just given for an extension for the Gregory Crinum coal mine in Central Queensland's Bowen Basin.
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek is the responsible minister for decisions made under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act, but the latest tick off was made on Wednesday by a departmental delegate.
The action has been swiftly attacked by the Greens as a move that contributes to global heating.
"The Albanese government has to make decisions in accordance with the facts and the national environment law - that's what happens on every project, and that's what has happened here," the minister said in a statement.
"I am the first environment minister in history to stop a coal mine, and I've cancelled two others."
The decision allows Sojitz Blue Pty Ltd to construct, operate and decommission a coking coal operation at the site until 2073. The extension keeps 230 mine workers employed, the coal is destined to be used to steel-making.
The approval, with environmental conditions, follows others this year for the Isaac River coal mine and the Ensham mine in Queensland's central highlands. There is also the Star Coal Project "bulk sample project", an exploration project that was approved two months ago.
Gregory Crinum is a large open-cut and underground coking coal mine not far from the town of Emerald.
The Greens have questioned the government's commitment to achieving 43 per cent of net zero by 2030. The party points to the last Australian greenhouse gas emissions update that found that they are continuing to rise under Labor.
"Labor is making global heating worse by opening new coal mines," Greens leader Adam Bandt said.
"Tanya Plibersek has just approved a new coal project that will run until 2073, when we're meant to be reaching net zero. That's another 50 years of coal, when the science tells us we can't open any new coal or gas mines.
The environmental conditions attached to the approval mostly relate to potential adverse impacts on the local water resources as well as the habitat for the vulnerable Squatter Pigeon and the endangered King Blue-grass.
Ms Plibersek said the government was committed to supporting a global transition to renewables and pointed to doubling the rate of renewable energy approvals in the government's first year.
The minister also pointed to the management of carbon pollution from the nation's heaviest polluters through the recently enacted safeguard mechanism.
The Gregory Crinum mine will be reportable under the mechanism as it exceeds the level of 100,000 tonnes of scope 1 emissions for a financial year.
