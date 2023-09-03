When Veronique Francesconi drops off her sons Nolan, 11, and Enzo, 8, at Telopea Park School, memories of her own time there come flooding back.
"When I was in high school we used to sit in this particular area and I often walk past that area," she said.
"A lot of memories come back when I see that spot where I used to hang with all my friends."
The oldest public school in Canberra preparing to celebrate its 100th birthday.
The school was officially opened on September 11, 1923 in front of a large crowd by Austin Chapman, the federal minister for trade and customs.
The school's archivist Esther Davies manages up to 80 boxes full of historical documents, including thousands of photographs and student records.
"It's amazing the ex-students we have. The most notable of course is [former prime minister] Gough Whitlam," Mrs Davies said.
"He always said it was his favourite school. He came here in 1928."
Mr Whitlam appeared to be a very bright but willful student who challenged the young, inexperienced teachers recruited straight from university.
Other notable students include Mr Whitlam's classmate Lady Alison Hope Hewitt, mountaineer Lincoln Hall and ballet dancer and artistic director Ross Stretton.
Mrs Davies' career at Telopea Park School began in the middle of 1987. She became the head of the English and history department for 12 years before going part time and eventually retiring.
When she arrived at the school, all of the classrooms had wooden floors with gaps wide enough to drop a coin down to the foundations. Now the floors are covered with carpet and the classrooms have a chalkboard on one end of the room and an interactive white board on the other.
"It's a lot more comfortable than it used to be," she said.
The school was designed by Commonwealth chief architect John Smith Murdoch, who also designed Old Parliament House and the original Ainslie School building.
"This building is a statement. It's a statement of this is where the federal capital will be. This is how it's beginning," Ms Davies said.
READ MORE:
While the school has about 1600 students from kindergarten to year 10 enrolled today, it faced potential closure in the early 1980s. The school started the French bilingual program in 1984 as a way to boost enrolments and to take over after the bilingual program at Red Hill Primary ceased.
Mrs Francesconi moved from Red Hill Primary to Telopea Park School to continue her bilingual studies while also doing Spanish classes twice a week after school. Her dad was French and her mum was from Uruguay.
She was pleased that her sons, who are French citizens, could also get the immersive experience of studying half of the time in French and half in English.
"It's always held a special place in my heart because I have spent best years my life in high school at Telopea. I was so glad that I could send my kids there."
Telopea Park School is hosting a series of centenary events:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.