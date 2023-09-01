A special Grow Your Own Garden Plant Fair will also be held at Lanyon on Saturday, September 23, from 10am to 2pm. Entry will be by donation. There will be the chance to buy a range of plants, bulbs, tubers and seedlings as well as stalls selling a range of tools and products. Talks, tours and demonstrations across the day will focus on gardens and plants. Plenty of food vans and a range of kids' activities including making beautiful flower crowns will also be available. Bookings do need to be made for the various workshops at floriadeaustralia.com/lanyon-homestead.