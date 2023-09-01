Good to see our favourite dames striding into spring with as much enthusiasm as every other over-winter Canberran. (Although, can we not launch straight into summer-like temperatures?)
Someone kindly adorned the statues of Dame Dorothy Tangney and Dame Enid Lyons with sprigs of wattle so they were just right for Friday, which was not only the start of spring, but also National Wattle Day.
Ever since the statues were unveiled in March this year, on International Women's Day, Canberrans have taken them to heart.
The two dames are depicted walking on approach from King George Terrace to the front door of Old Parliament House, the first women to enter Federal Parliament.
It's just two weeks until Canberra's celebration of spring, Floriade, starts at Commonwealth Park.
Floriade this year will be on from September 16 to October 15.
Lanyon Homestead at Tharwa has been named as the first Floriade satellite site, extending the activities and spring plantings beyond only Commonwealth Park.
Floyd the giant pink Floriade gnome has been out visiting the Lanyon grounds.
Visitors to Lanyon this weekend can grab a selfie with Floyd before he continues his journey on Monday towards Commonwealth Park.
Cultural Facilities Corporation chief executive Gordon Ramsay said they were "absolutely delighted" for Lanyon to be the first satellite site for Floriade.
"Floyd's short stay in our grounds will add to the excitement surrounding the preparations and give visitors a chance to take a selfie with the famous giant pink gnome while checking the progress of our gardens," Mr Ramsay said.
During Floriade, Lanyon will be open Wednesday to Sunday (10am to 4pm) for visitors to take in the historic homestead's beautiful spring gardens. There will be no charge for the garden visits.
WHAT'S ON IN CANBERRA:
A special Grow Your Own Garden Plant Fair will also be held at Lanyon on Saturday, September 23, from 10am to 2pm. Entry will be by donation. There will be the chance to buy a range of plants, bulbs, tubers and seedlings as well as stalls selling a range of tools and products. Talks, tours and demonstrations across the day will focus on gardens and plants. Plenty of food vans and a range of kids' activities including making beautiful flower crowns will also be available. Bookings do need to be made for the various workshops at floriadeaustralia.com/lanyon-homestead.
The Floriade program at Lanyon Homestead will finish with a very special Spring Wonderland Picnic Concert with the Canberra Symphony Orchestra String Quintet and Rachel Thoms on Saturday, October 7 . The late afternoon concert is timed to take full advantage of dusk over the Brindabellas and the Murrumbidgee River. Tickets are available now also at floriadeaustralia.com/lanyon-homestead.
Lanyon Homestead is on Tharwa Drive, Tharwa, just a short drive south from the suburbs of Tuggerannong.
Yarraluma Nursery celebrated National Wattle Day by giving away 600 mixed wattle plants, grown by the nursery, to Canberra schools.
Amaroo School was one of 38 schools that registered to receive up to 20 free wattles to help regenerate their native gardens and bushlands on school grounds.
