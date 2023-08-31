The Canberra Times
Jay Vine crashes out of Vuelta a Espana on stage six

By Ian Chadband
Updated September 1 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 9:57am
Jay Vine, Australia's leading rider in the Vuelta a Espana, has been forced to abandon the Spanish Grand Tour after injuries following a crash on the sixth stage.

