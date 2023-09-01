The world is falling behind on targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, a new analysis finds.
However, the Commonwealth Bank analysis also found we are "on the cusp" of stabilising the amount of carbon dioxide being pumped into the atmosphere.
The stock of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is continuing to build and is approaching 425 parts per million as big emitters including China and India increase their output of the gas, particularly from electricity generation, even while electricity emissions from Europe and the United States are decreasing.
Commonwealth Bank's head of international and sustainable economics, Joseph Capurso, said the world "may be on the cusp of stabilising emissions of CO2", with cumulated emissions in June this year just 0.3 per cent higher than they were 12 months earlier - a significant improvement on the 1.3 per cent increase recorded in the year to June 2022.
But Mr Capurso warned this was not enough.
"Stabilising emission will not prevent the stock of CO2 from increasing. The climate objective is to reduce emissions, not stabilise [them]," he said.
The economist said the scale of investment in sustainable energy, including in the manufacture of equipment needed to generate and use renewable power, is growing quickly and far exceeds the amount being invested in fossil fuels.
According to the International Energy Agency, spending on sustainable energy assets will reach $2.6 trillion this year and it expects the world to manufacture enough solar panels to "comfortably exceed" projected needs in 2030 under the net zero by 2050 scenario. The agency also thinks future manufacturing capacity will be enough to meet global battery needs by the end of the decade.
By Mr Capurso warned there remained significant gaps in the manufacture of electrolysers and reverse-cycle air conditioners and the IEA outlook did not allow for the fact that a high proportion of announced projects do not proceed to completion.
"There is not likely to be enough addition to global manufacturing capacity to meet net zero commitment for 2030," he said.
