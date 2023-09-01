An alleged rapist has been charged in what police believe is the ACT's first "stealthing" prosecution.
Lyneham man Yolynn Chetty, known as Owen Chetty, was granted bail when he briefly faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
He did not enter a plea to a charge that he engaged in sexual intercourse with a woman, without her consent, on Wednesday.
The charge relates to an alleged act of "stealthing", which occurs when a person secretly removes a condom without a sexual partner's consent.
The ACT became the first Australian jurisdiction to specifically outlaw "stealthing" when, in October 2021, the Legislative Assembly passed legislation to criminalise the act.
The territory's Crimes Act already contained provisions that would have likely outlawed stealthing, but Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee said there was no Australian case law to show this and the new provision would move ahead of the legal system to clarify the issue.
Chetty's bail was not opposed on Friday and he was released from custody upon signing a number of conditions, which include a prohibition on contacting his alleged victim.
He is due back in court on September 28, when he will be expected to enter a plea.
