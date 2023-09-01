The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Owen Chetty charged with rape in ACT's first 'stealthing' prosecution

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated September 1 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owen Chetty leaves court after being granted bail. Picture by Blake Foden
Owen Chetty leaves court after being granted bail. Picture by Blake Foden

An alleged rapist has been charged in what police believe is the ACT's first "stealthing" prosecution.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.