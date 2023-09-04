"My father died in 1996, aged 82," writes David. "I grew up in the 1950s and 60s. I don't remember receiving much advice from my dad or his talking to me very much. He wasn't a hands-on dad. His father was killed in the Battle of the Somme when he was three so he didn't have a model of how to be a father. The best and almost only advice he gave me was when I was starting work after university. He told me not to be overly loyal to an employer because they wouldn't be to me. How true that was."