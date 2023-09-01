Canberra Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick's challenged his Green Machine to shut down "world class" Newcastle fullback Tamika Upton.
Borthwick welcomed back his own No.1 weapon, with Canberra custodian Apii Nicholls returning from a foot injury for the top-four NRLW clash at Canberra Stadium on Saturday.
Her fullback battle with Upton will be crucial as the Raiders look to cement their spot in the top eight in their first stand-alone home game since joining the NRLW this season.
Upton's second in the league for linebreak assists (eight) and total run metres (1278m), and third for linebreak involvements (five).
She's also second for kick-return metres (357m) - behind only Nicholls (364m).
Borthwick said they needed to get numbers around Upton whenever she had the ball.
He also challenged his side to bounce back from last week's 40-8 loss to the Brisbane Broncos.
"Tamika's a world-class player. Some of the stuff she does on the field is very, very good and I'm going to challenge our girls that we've got to stand up," Borthwick said.
"These are probably the games you want to play, especially against the good players.
"We've got to get a reaction now from our group.
"Defensively you've got to put numbers in and around her. She's a big effort-area player, Tamika.
"We've got to make sure we're on the ball there and keeping an eye on her wherever she pops up."
Borthwick felt the Green Machine missed their own fullback last week.
She's been an excellent recruit for the Raiders in their inaugural season, having played four Tests for New Zealand.
The 30-year-old missed last week's loss to the Broncos, but returned from a foot injury to face the second-placed Knights.
"Apii's been in good form for us and her experience and the work she's been doing at the back - we probably did miss that last week," Borthwick said.
"But I'm looking forward to having Apii back, she'll definitely add to our team for sure."
Borthwick said they were hurting after last week's loss - where they conceded 40 unanswered points after scoring the opening eight.
He said they'd been leaking points late in games and it was something they were looking to rectify this week.
They've become something of a team of two halves.
The Raiders have won three of their first halves, while drawing one and losing two, with an average half-time score of 11-8.
That's in contrast to the second stanza where they've won two and lost four, with an average score of 9-16 after the break.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
Borthwick felt last week the Broncos, who scored 30 unanswered points in the second half, wanted it a "little bit more" - given they were outside the top four and playing their final home game of the regular season.
"There's no hiding the fact we've leaked points late in the game and that's definitely something we've got to be better at," he said.
"We learnt a good lesson last week that it's the NRLW, teams are going to come out now at this time of the year and make a big surge for the semi-finals and we've got to be ready for that.
"We spoke in depth about it on Tuesday, about our defensive efforts, and we will need to be better [on Saturday]."
It wasn't just Upton who Borthwick highlighted as a player they needed to be wary of.
There was also Knights halfback Jesse Southwell.
"They're the premiers. They're a team that's sitting up the top of the ladder at the moment and this is a challenge for our squad," Borthwick said.
"I know our team's looking forward to it.
"They've got some really handy players, especially in key positions - the fullback and the halfback - but we've got to be up for that challenge."
NRLW ROUND SEVEN
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Canberra Stadium, 11.05am.
Raiders squad: 1. Apii Nicholls, 2. Madison Bartlett, 3. Cheyelle Robins-Reti, 4. Mackenzie Wiki, 5. Shakiah Tungai, 6. Zahara Temara (c), 7. Ash Quinlan, 8. Grace Kemp, 9. Chanté Temara, 10. Sophie Holyman, 11. Elise Smith, 12. Hollie-Mae Dodd, 13. Simaima Taufa (c). Interchange: 16. Kerehitina Matua, 18. Petesa Lio, 20. Monalisa Soliola, 21. Jessica Gentle. Reserves: 17. Tara Reinke, 19. Ella Ryan.
Knights squad: 1. Tamika Upton, 2. Sheridan Gallagher, 3. Shanice Parker, 4. Abigail Roache, 5. Jasmin Strange, 6. Georgia Roche, 7. Jesse Southwell, 8. Tayla Predebon, 9. Olivia Higgins, 10. Caitlan Johnston, 11. Laishon Albert-Jones, 12. Yasmin Clydsdale, 13. Hannah Southwell (c). Interchange: 14. Nita Maynard, 15. Kayla Romaniuk, 16. Tiana Davison, 17. Viena Tinao. Reserves: 18. Jacinta Carter, 19. Tamerah Leati.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.