The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Trainer Jeremy Wikner's Canberran canine will join a rhino conservation team in South Africa

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
September 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canine trainer Jeremy Wikner is donating his Belgian malinois, Hans, to a South African non-profit group to track poachers and protect rhinos. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Canine trainer Jeremy Wikner is donating his Belgian malinois, Hans, to a South African non-profit group to track poachers and protect rhinos. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Jeremy Wikner doesn't want to imagine a future where rhinos are extinct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.