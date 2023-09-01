People need to be aware of the health risks of wood heaters

Your recent editorial on the phasing out of wood heaters and some people's attachment to them ("How will a wood heater ban be policed?" August 27) stated "[it is] small things like this that make many feel their quality of life is being slowly eroded by the removal of small pleasures".
A tug at the heart strings - and a confirmation that a national public health education campaign on smoke pollution, much like the anti-tobacco campaign, is desperately needed to end the misinformation and put us all on the same page.
We need to collectively understand that these "small pleasures" create a great deal of harm to the "quality of life" of many, especially over long periods of time, causing cumulative damage.
Then we may agree that it is such "small pleasures" as opening our doors or windows for clean, fresh air whenever we choose, that are the truest indicators of a good "quality of life".
Gary Humphries is to be congratulated for the restraint he exercised in his commentary on Zed Seselja's apparent ambitions for a return to federal politics.
In the context of any future re-selection, his use of such measured language, as a "profoundly foolish thing" given Mr Seselja's "unique ability to lose, not win hearts and minds" is welcome.
Mr Humphries is also spot-on when he refers to the position Mr Seselja took on territory rights as "anathema, not just to the majority of ACT voters.
It was also deeply disturbing to many Liberal party members, many of whom simply walked away from voting Liberal on the basis of his views about that issue alone".
Even the most rusted-on Liberal voters would likely join that exodus should the executive of the ACT Liberals be mad enough to pre-select Mr Seselja to contest an ACT seat.
The ACT Liberals can show they have learned from the past and are determined to be the best party to represent ACT voters or pre-select a candidate who is clearly unable, or unwilling to represent the interests of ACT voters.
Preselecting Zed would be akin to the ACT Liberals taking political cyanide.
A recent quote from the ACT Chief Justice caught my eye: "The sworn account of a person who claims personally to have experienced a sexual assault is capable, without more, of proving the assault beyond reasonable doubt". No forensic evidence, no corroborating witnesses, just the testimony of one individual. Is justice truly blind in the ACT or just progressive?
Richard Johnston suggests (Letters, August 28) that the case for removing the Union Jack from our national flag was boosted by the recent victory of the "Poms over the Tillies" in the Women's' World Cup.
It perhaps escaped his notice that the victorious team was England, not the United Kingdom. They competed under the St George's cross of England, not the three crosses of the Union Jack.
If Scotland leaves the Union, which seems quite possible, the UK will have to redesign its flag, leaving the sole use of it to ourselves, New Zealand, Hawaii and the assorted other jurisdictions who feature it on their flags.
It is all very well for the ACT government to legislate to encourage both individuals and businesses to adopt and practice recycling. But unless these individuals and businesses are actually practicing proper recycling behaviours, then all the regulation in the world won't alleviate the shameful waste disposal that masquerades as recycling.
Take for example the skips that are provided in unit complexes, for both recycling and general waste.
A quick inspection on any day will reveal the skips dedicated to recycling filled with general waste including, kitchen scraps, liquids, electrical appliances, clothing, garden refuse. It seems that an attitude of "not my problem" is adopted once, and however, the waste is disposed.
Until individuals and business are educated, alter their behaviours and the proposed legislation is punitive in nature, I fear that the status quo will continue.
Are water buy backs really that unpopular? My understanding is that there are plenty of willing sellers. Buybacks don't take money out of a community and don't change things a lot at all.
They are a scare whipped up by country Liberals and Nationals.
Congratulations for hiring the brilliant satirist, Mark Kenny.
His regular column lampooning the rantings of a far left victim of Trump derangement syndrome who sometimes forgets Australia is not the 51st US state is my favourite Sunday read. He generally beats even Broelman's "crazy left" political jokes. It is satire, right?
I just heard a television announcer refer to the "dark side of the moon". How many times must we say "the moon has no dark side "?
That term belongs to the flat earth society. I thought it had brought to an end by the publication of a photo of the earth rising over the horizon of the moon.
A question about the missing middle (Letters, August 28) is how much is missing? Figure 6 in each draft District Strategy shows the percentage of semi-detached dwellings. It excludes granny flats and separate dwellings on one block. Good policy is based on evidence, not ideology.
Apropos the recent consternation about the wrongful denial, by an umpire, of a goal in an AFL game.
I have always held the view that a footy team doesn't just have to be better than the opposition on the day.
They also have to be good enough to overcome the inevitable incorrect umpiring decisions that occur during the course of a game, and all the various instances of bad luck that also occur (such as a bad bounce).
When something critical happens at the last minute it is not just what happened in the final moments that is critical. It is also all those countless things that occurred leading up to the crucial moment.
Let's get individual events in perspective people.
John Rodriguez ("Let's say no to nuclear submarines", Letters, August 26) does have a point.
The subs are hideously expensive, likely to be well out of date as a weapon by the time they are delivered, and preserve the current mindless confrontational politics of the cold war.
And this when cooperation is going to be essential to counteract global warming. Yet to say no to the subs means you can't vote for either the LNP or Labor.
Whether you are a socialist or an avid free-marketeer, you will have to find another place to put your cross.
What a terrible slur on the PM from Gerry Gillespie (Letters, 29 August) inferring that the wearing of a shirt would elicit a donation from Rio Tinto. I worked for an organisation where we routinely provided VIP guests/politicians with company merchandise with their own names on them.
It was to demonstrate how thrilled we were to host the visitor (and it might put our organisation on the news that night). To jump from an embroidered shirt to a monetary donation is fanciful.
John Miller (Letters, August 26) believes being able to mentally divide 42 by six in three seconds is a skill exclusive to us over-40s and that a numeracy test should focus on this skill.
He is wrong. My 11-year-old granddaughter easily managed his challenge. Being able to multiply, divide, add and subtract is useless unless you recognise how these operations are relevant to the problem you are trying to solve.
The 2016 Naplan test does a good job of testing this ability as well as the ability to perform the calculations.
Snowy 2.0 was to cost $2 billion, now it is $12b. Thus, we are angry at the waste. But if we were told it would cost $22b and now it is $12b, we would be happy with the saving.
Appearances are everything.
