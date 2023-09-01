Times Past: September 2, 1990

While no one would think twice in 2023 about women being ordained as priests, on this day in 1990, The Canberra Times reported that a group of women in Canberra who had or were about to be ordained were the centre of a collision of traditions, values and the modern world.
The women set to be ordained Anglican priests were delighted as they chatted with the Bishop of Canberra and Goulburn, the Right Reverend Owen Dowling - they remained philosophical about the chance of further delay to their goal.
When the Reverend Margaret Streatfield was put in charge of the Parish of Koorawatha the previous year, some parishioners withdrew their financial support. But she said her ministry had been generally very well accepted, not only by the church but by the general community.
She agreed that no bishop's decision would change the minds of people who strongly opposed women's ordination.
"There will be people with very strong points of view who will continue to have those points of view and they will probably have them for all time," she said.
The Reverend Ruth Mills had been the Anglican chaplain to Royal Canberra Hospital for nearly two years. She said her ordination as deacon had made no difference to the way she had been accepted but her ordination as priest was important. "I believe I am called to be a priest," she said.
Bishop Dowling gave a two-hour address to the synod. The founder of the national Movement for the Ordination of Women, Dr Patricia Brennan, said that after her 10 years' involvement in the struggle, it had been an excellent night.
On the strategy used to make his announcement, Dr Brennan said there had been a touch of genius. "I think it is a fitting place for the first ordination to take place," she said.
The fight was a legal one within the church and hoped that the matter [of women being ordained] would not be referred to the church's Appellate Tribunal.
