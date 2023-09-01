The Canberra Times
Times Past: September 2, 1990

By Jess Hollingsworth
September 2 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on September 2, 1990.
While no one would think twice in 2023 about women being ordained as priests, on this day in 1990, The Canberra Times reported that a group of women in Canberra who had or were about to be ordained were the centre of a collision of traditions, values and the modern world.

