Happy birthday to The Canberra Times. On this day in 1926, the first ever publication was produced.
The first edition was only 16 pages, cost threepence and was set to be published every Thursday.
The front page featured three images of prominent federal politicians, prime minister and minister for external affairs Stanley Bruce, treasurer Dr Earle Page and leader of the Labor Party Matthew Charlton.
The front page news ranged from grim matters in the courts, an historic chair that was used by King George on the occasion of signing the Constitution of Australia in 1901 which was presented to the Mitchell Library for preservation, and members of the Victorian Legislative Assembly who walked out in an uproar with claims fists were shaken in the speaker's face. Oh my!
The main feature was about the referendum due to happen the following day (September 4, 1926) which was to change the constitution to protect Australian citizens from interruption of essential services.
The referendum result was "not carried" and the changes were not made.
The rest of the paper consisted of things that would normally be expected. There were many pages dedicated to local sport news from Canberra and surrounding areas, financial news with stock results and the interest in other banks opening in Canberra, and construction of buildings and opening of business in the ACT.
There was a section dedicated to things women of the time would be interested in and in the last pages consisted of stories about the small but growing communities of Bungendore, Gunning and a hospital for Queanbeyan.
While the look of The Canberra Times has changed a lot since that first edition, what has not - and will never - change is the commitment to telling the stories of the people of Canberra, providing the best coverage of the public service and politics in the nation and keeping you informed about your community.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.