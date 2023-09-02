The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: September 3, 1926

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
September 3 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1926 - its first ever edition.
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1926 - its first ever edition.

Happy birthday to The Canberra Times. On this day in 1926, the first ever publication was produced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.