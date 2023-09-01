Rush to refinance as many wonder if rates have peaked

Home loan refinancing has soared to record levels as tens of thousands on expiring fixed-rate deals negotiate new arrangements amid growing expectations interest rates will be on hold for an extended period.
The value of loans being refinanced jumped 5.4 per cent in July to reach $21.5 billion, the highest amount on record and close to the value of new loans taken out over the same period, Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show.
Home loan refinancing has surged this year as the proportion of borrowers coming off fixed rate mortgages has risen sharply, reaching almost 5.5 per cent of all outstanding loans in the June quarter, and is expected by the central bank to remain high for the rest of the year.
Refinancing by owner-occupiers in July was 19.2 per cent higher than a year earlier while among investors the annual jump was even greater, reaching 27.4 per cent.
The proportion of loans that are fixed has increased to 9.4 per cent, up from less than 5 per cent for most of the past year, according to Commonwealth Bank economists, suggesting a significant share of home buyers are wary of the risk of further rate hikes.
But markets and economists expect interest rates to stay on hold in September, with many tipping rates have peaked and will be on an extended pause until at least the first quarter of 2024.
Westpac chief economist Bill Evans said he was confident rates would be held steady at 4.1 per cent when the central bank board meets on September 5 and predicts they will stay there until the September quarter next year, when the first cut will be made.
ABS head of finance statistics, Mish Tan, said anecdotal feedback was that a proportion of owner-occupiers were tempted to refinance to take advantage of attractive cashback offers from many lenders that closed on June 30, raising the possibility that growth in refinancing may be more modest in coming months.
Even if official interest rates remain on hold in September, the Reserve Bank of Australia warns the pressure on many home buyers will intensify as more and more reach the end of cheaper fixed-rate loans.
Outgoing RBA governor Philip Lowe told a parliamentary committee in August that "a million borrowers have already transitioned and there are a million to come".
"To date it's gone smoothly," the governor said. "The vast bulk...understood this was coming and they've prepared for it."
As more borrowers transition to higher rates, the proportion of household disposable income going to service mortgages will continue to climb, the RBA predicts, reaching a record 9.8 per cent by the end of this year and 10.1 per cent by late 2024.
The prospect of large repayments is deterring many borrowers. Lending for new housing fell 1.2 per cent in July to be down 14.1 per cent from a year earlier.
Still, Commonwealth Bank economist Harry Ottley said there were signs of a recovery.
Mr Ottley said the bank's internal data showed lending to owner-occupiers bottomed out earlier this year and has since risen by 6 per cent while borrowing by investors has rebounded by 12 per cent, with much of the growth coming from New South Wales and Queensland.
ANZ senior economist Adelaide Timbrell said strong refinancing activity has tempered the pass-through of interest rate increases to borrowers.
Nonetheless, the fact that a high proportion of home buyers are on variable or short-term fixed rate loans helps make Australia much more responsive to shifts in official interest rates than any other country, Dr Lowe said.
"In Australia, when the Reserve Bank puts its interest rate up, people with variable-rate mortgages pay more on their mortgage within six weeks, sometimes earlier. So everyone feels it," the RBA boss said.
"In the United States, when the Fed puts up interest rates, if you've got an existing mortgage, you don't feel any effect at all on your mortgage payment.
"So that's a very different and direct effect on household cash flow in Australia that you don't see in any other countries," Dr Lowe said.
