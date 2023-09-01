The AFL will send the premiership trophy to Canberra to coincide with an AFLW blockbuster at Manuka Oval next weekend.
The capital has been locked in as the fourth stop on a national tour during the men's finals series.
It will arrive in Canberra on the same day the GWS Giants are scheduled to play the defending premier Melbourne Demons in a women's clash on September 10, but it isn't expected to be available for public display until the next day.
The Giants will play two matches at Manuka in September, starting with a showdown against AFLW powerhouses the Demons and then backing up against the Adelaide Crows on September 23.
The Giants are stacked with Canberra talent, including Tarni Evans, Tess Cattle, Emily Pease, Jodie Hicks and Cambridge McCormick.
Several other Canberrans will be scattered around the league, with Alexia Hamilton and Cynthia Hamilton at the Sydney Swans, Hannah Dunn at Port Adelaide and Jackie Parry at Geelong.
The Giants men, meanwhile, are preparing to start their finals campaign next week after an against the odds rise to secure a top-eight berth.
First-year coach Adam Kingsley has breathed new life into the underdogs, with the Giants returning to the finals for the first time since 2021 after spending 18 consecutive weeks outside the top eight.
They are now locked in to meet St Kilda in an elimination final at the MCG next weekend, erasing the memory of finishing 16th last season and All-Australian nominee Tom Green said Kingsley kept the group going through their dark period this year.
"Kingsley was really strong in his convictions that we can play finals this year, that we should be aiming for that even at the start of the year," Green said.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"He was absolutely certain that if we just got a few things right, we'd be able to turn that season around and it's followed suit.
"The way that he saw it and the confidence that he had - it rubbed off on the playing group."
Kingsley's confidence has also brought out the best in emerging star Kieren Briggs. Briggs will play in his first final with the Giants after a meteoric rise in the competition.
Joining GWS in 2019, he made his AFL debut in his third season and in four years played a total of nine games.
Since replacing Matt Flynn in round 10 against St Kilda, Briggs has become Kingsley's preferred ruck and has played 14 matches to date in 2023.
The northern Sydney local averaged the most clearances (6.4 per game) out of any ruck during the regular season.
"The opportunity that the coach has given me and the belief that the players have given me, I take a lot of confidence in that," Briggs said.
"Before the season started, no one really gave us a chance.
"If we're honest with ourselves, (the start of the season) wasn't looking great, but we never lost hope.
"Obviously, Leon (Cameron) our past coach did such a good job but Adam's come in and just brought a breath of fresh air. We have a really good culture at the club at the moment. Win, lose or draw - we're onto the next week."
