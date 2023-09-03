RSL and politicians were right to apologise to Vietnam veterans

It was disappointing to read the letter of last week by an ex-RAAF officer about an article based on comments made by a Vietnam veteran as part of the 50th anniversary commemoration for the withdrawal of Australian troops.
The interview in the article recalled the shoddy treatment provided by the community and the RSL towards the returning veterans and the tone of the letter indicated Vietnam veterans should "get over it and move on".
The writer also indicated that a review of the RSL since then has shown a better understanding of veterans needs and while this is essentially correct the fact remains that Vietnam veterans could have/should have enjoyed a better welcome home.
During the 50th anniversary commemorations, at separate events, the Prime Minister and the RSL both apologised to veterans.
What the take should have been from the article is that situations such as this should not happen ever again and we should be thankful for what our service people continue to do for us.
I have noticed a number of letters to the editor regarding the Vietnam soldiers' ability to vote.
The concern that existed at the time was that males when they turned 20 were subject to a lottery (an actual lottery wheel was used for this purpose) where numbers representing birth dates were drawn.
Those whose number came out were to be conscripted into the army provided they met certain criterion.
Therein lay the issue, they were too young to vote, but old enough to be conscripted with a possibility of being sent to Vietnam.
As a further aside these same conscripted people faced some ostracisation from the regular army troops; and the animosity of the general public upon their return from service.
I was one whose number came up.
The performance of Alan Joyce and Qantas over the past few days needs highlighting.
Qantas received approximately $2.7 billion taxpayer funding during COVID. They then post a massive profit. Then what do they do?
They lobby the federal government to stop Qatar from offering more flights so there is less competition.
Then they tell customers who have flight credits from the COVID crisis that they have until the end of December to either use them or request refunds. Otherwise they will lose their money.
Then it comes out that they have continued to sell tickets on flights that have been cancelled.
The arrogance displayed by Mr Joyce is staggering. He should be sacked and his severance package returned to the taxpayers. I for one plan to boycott Qantas.
Will the latest skulduggery by Qantas by selling tickets on flights that had already been cancelled spell the beginning of the end for the once revered brand? From "flying kangaroo" to "dying kangaroo". What a shame.
Long time Canberrans will remember 666 ABC Radio Canberra's pivotal role in scrutinising a poorly performing Carnell government.
From painting Canberra Stadium's grass green to major cost overruns in projects and the disaster of the old Canberra Hospital implosion, the station fearlessly held a poorly performing government to account.
Hosts persistently raised concerns, pressed ministers, and highlighted opposition perspectives.
Fast forward 20 years and a shift is evident. Despite our current ACT government's costly project failures, questionable tender processes, unmet election pledges, and never-ending issues in health, education, housing, and the judiciary, ABC hosts seem more inclined towards friendly chats with a minister than unearthing core problems or seeking government accountability.
The transformation from rigorous investigation to affable discourse raises questions about the station's evolving role and priorities in today's Canberra.
Further to G Gillespie's letter (August 30) on illuminated speed signs.
In the Melbourne suburb of Eltham there are speed signs that are illuminated by solar power. The white exterior oval flashes and the speed limit sign either shows 40kmh or 60kmh depending on the time of day and the day of the week.
This arrangement would be perfect for Canberra school zones.
If a local council can afford to do this, surely the ACT government can; and yes this is about safety but also the most rational signage for notifying the current speed limit.
The Canberra Times editorial (Thursday, August 31) says "the lack of detail is killing the Voice".
The government may not be doing enough, but doesn't the media owe it to Australians to also help provide that detail - there's actually plenty of it about?
While The Canberra Times provides a good range of feature material around how the Voice might be structured, it's regional Australia where there appears to be a greater and urgent need for more information.
Here's where ACM, the publishers of The Canberra Times, could certainly provide a community service by ensuring its Voice coverage features as extensively throughout its wide network of regional publications.
Yes, (Letters, August 30), we do need to get rid of a single faith's crosses on our flag. We are a multicultural society.
The federal government has just given the territories autonomy in legislation, yet the Senate is conducting inquiries into issues of no relevance and only nuisance value.
I refer to the ACT hospital amalgamation and the Victorian termination of the Commonwealth Games.
There are plenty of Commonwealth issues that we would benefit from Senate inquiries into. This could be a topical issue such as complementary fiscal measures restoring the balance of profit distribution between shareholders and workers.
Frank Marris (Letters, September 1) says our flag is from a foreign country.
The Australia he lives in only came to exist because of England.
Our system of government comes from England, our common language is English.
Which people object to our flag? Where are their loyalties?
Thousands of men and women including Aboriginal people fought and died for our freedom under this flag.
For millions of Australians our flag is not foreign.
In the 1960s and into the 1970s "guvvy" housing in Canberra was not restricted to lower-income earners.
Provision of housing was important for the government of the time as an inducement for its public servants to accept a transfer to Canberra.
In my neighbourhood from January 1961 for the next year or so those moving in to government supplied houses included a middle/upper middle-ranking person from the Prime Minister's Department, and also several in that classification from other government departments.
The neighbourhood in recently established adjoining suburbs was a mixture of government and privately built housing.
Those employed in private enterprise were eligible to be placed on the waiting list for government accommodation.
That being said, the wait was usually about three years to be allocated a three-bedroom house.
Unfortunately Islam is portrayed in such a negative way now that championing women's rights and praising Islam for marking a clear boundary between men and women is automatically taken to mean that women should be forced to sit at home (Letters, August 31).
I'm from the Ahmadiyya Muslim community and our ladies work in all fields of life, study at universities while observing purdah and following Islamic teachings.
It is no different than women in the Islamic golden age and in most Muslim countries today.
We need to let go of the idea that the only way for Muslim women to work or study is to not wear a burqa or cover their heads.
In fact we are the ones stopping them if we keep holding on to such ideas.
Qantas is the only airline that can take you for a ride and not take you for a ride at the same time. Mr Joyce has clearly missed his calling: he should have been a magician.
Voting "yes" in this upcoming national referendum is like handing a car salesperson your money then that person telling you what car you are going to get. That is not the way Australians like our country to be handled.
A majority of Queenslanders apparently will vote "no". They also gave us Pauline Hanson and Peter Dutton and enough seats to elect the Morrison government. Could we take on progressive New Zealand and pass Queensland to someone else?
Dallas Stowe's letter (August 26) mentioning rabbits and nuclear waste in the same sentence made me think we could solve both problems at the same time by locating the nuclear waste dump inside City Hill.
Re the debate over wood heaters. Will the government extend the ban to Indigenous camp fires? Being half Romany I like a camp fire, too. Will I be banned, cancelled, and deleted as well?
Well said, Jenny Goldie (Letters, August 29). Economic costs are irrelevant on a catastrophically hot planet. All life on this one precious Earth is priceless, yet, still Australia's greenhouse gas pollution continues unabated.
Re Penelope Upward's question (Letters, August 30). Australia should definitely get rid of the Union Jack on the Australian flag as it contains three Christian crosses. We are supposedly a secular country.
In the week before the vote on the Voice it would be in the interests of all parties for a debate between Albanese and Dutton so that they can both state their cases and receive questions from a panel of journalists.
Re the "constitutional status" of the Voice. The proposed section 129 states that there "shall be" a Voice. Section 101 of the constitution has similarly stated (for over 120 years) that there "shall be" an inter-state commission. That body actually operated for fewer than 20 of those years.
So Vladimir Putin didn't attend Yevgeny Prigozhin's funeral. But don't we have it on good authority that the Mafia always send flowers?
Jenny Goldie (Letters, August 29) didn't do her research. The Great Barrier Reef is in great shape, the best it has been since the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) has been monitoring it.
