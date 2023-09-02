From ubiquitous 'hiring now' notices at cafes and takeaway outlets to long waits to have work done on the home or the car, the signs of the nation's shortage of workers are all around.
While the jobless rate is expected to rise as the economy slows, it is coming from a base that is very low by historical standards. For the past 12 months it has been stuck between 3.4 and 3.7 per cent.
Two things about this have befuddled economists.
First, it has not triggered a wages explosion. According to the official wage price index, pay packets are growing at a modest 3.6 per cent a year.
Second, it has stayed low despite a huge influx of migrants since the borders re-opened last year.
As reported by this paper on Saturday, at least part of the explanation for sustained moderate wage growth is that there is a big pool of underemployed workers who want more hours than businesses are able to draw upon.
The wage-setting system is also far more flexible than it was the last time there was a significant wages breakout.
The fact unemployment has remained low despite big numbers of arrivals from offshore (net overseas migration reached 387,000 last year) suggests the biggest constraint for many businesses has not been a lack of customers but a shortage of the workers they need to meet demand.
That is certainly the experience of many operators in Canberra, Canberra Business Chamber chief executive Greg Harford says.
He says the tight labour market is acting as a handbrake on business activity and holding the territory back from reaching its economic potential.
There are signs of some loosening in the jobs market, and both the government and the Reserve Bank of Australia expect the unemployment rate to edge higher. August labour figures due out on September 14 are tipped to show joblessness increasing, albeit gradually.
For now, the tight labour market is good for households, helping many manage rising living costs, even if it is with great difficulty.
But if it remains too tight for too long the costs for the territory, and for the nation, will mount, not only in delays and difficulties in the delivery of services and goods, but in missed opportunities for growth.
As the Intergenerational Report's projections of an ageing population highlighted, Australia needs migrants. They generate economy activity, bring in skills and create jobs.
The onus is on governments at all levels - federal, state and territory and local - to reform housing policies and planning laws to ensure there is room for all.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.