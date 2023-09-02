The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Australia's tight job market could become costly

By Sunday Canberra Times
September 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The tight labour market is acting as a handbrake on business activity. Picture Shutterstock
The tight labour market is acting as a handbrake on business activity. Picture Shutterstock

From ubiquitous 'hiring now' notices at cafes and takeaway outlets to long waits to have work done on the home or the car, the signs of the nation's shortage of workers are all around.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.