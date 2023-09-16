The biggest mistake bidders can make is a simple one, but something one Canberra buyer's agent sees all too often.
"Don't exceed your maximum," is Claire Corby's biggest piece of advice.
She knows it sounds obvious but says it is the most common - and expensive - mistake she sees.
"It's clear when the fear of missing out takes over and hijacks rational thinking," she said.
Through her business Capital Buyers Agency, Ms Corby helps buyers find a property, negotiate the price and can bid on their behalf at auction.
She says it is critical for buyers to decide on a bidding limit a couple of days before the auction.
Ms Corby says buyers should "expect pressure to be applied by sales agents who are working for the seller".
"The sales agents will be working hard to create competition and a sense of urgency to act fast," she says.
Having a clear maximum limit can help buyers avoid making snap decisions while the auction is under way, she says.
Auctioneer Alec Brown of Ray White Canberra says there are a few ways buyers can prepare for an auction.
Having a pre-approval in place, through a bank or broker, is crucial because auction day is "cash and unconditional", he says.
He says buyers should attend other auctions in the lead-up to get an idea of how they work.
"The more you can sort of familiarise yourself with the process, the less daunting it's going to be on the day," he says.
Mr Brown sees all different bidding strategies in the mix on auction days, from the "laid-back" bidders to those with an "aggressive" style.
Whatever it is, have a plan and stick to it, he says.
Hiding in the crowd is another mistake Ms Corby has witnessed at auctions.
"Make sure you stand where you can see the other bidders clearly and observe their actions," she says.
While it's important to watch the crowd, avoid copying other bidders or as Ms Corby puts it: "Don't bid based on social proof."
"If someone is bidding beyond your limit, don't assume they know something you don't. It may in fact be quite the opposite and they've not done their research," she says.
Finally, Ms Corby says buyers shouldn't be afraid of letting a property "pass in".
If bidding doesn't reach the seller's reserve price it will be passed in and the highest bidder has the first right to negotiate.
"There's no need to keep increasing your own bid, let the agent go and work on the vendor instead to bring their reserve price down," she says.
