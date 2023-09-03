Finally, all agreements should be consistent and recorded. Many organisations suffer from casual agreements done through business software, mixed with a random PO drafted out of nowhere, a rogue email no one else has seen, a text or even a conversation between two parties. But when the magnifying glass is out to review a scope of work and completion of work, what can they do to cross-reference all of those myriad sources, particularly if agreements number in the hundreds? There are technologies that can pull all of that data together, though ideally this is done with consistency from the ground up.