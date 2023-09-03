Times Past: September 4, 1979

On this day in 1979, The Canberra Times reported on the amusing ways that architects got their design plans for the competition to have their plans used for the new Parliament House set to be built in 1983.
On this day in 1979, The Canberra Times reported on the amusing ways architects got their design plans for the competition to have their plans used for the new Parliament House set to be built in 1983.
The competition to design Australia's Parliament House evoked quite the response.
They turned up with boxes next to skis on their roof racks; boxes sitting in reserved first class seats on flights from the US; boxes in jets from Britain and Israel; and a foreign airline had to apologise because engine trouble delayed a box on a distant tarmac.
The architects of the world had now completed the "great race" to get their chest-height boxes of design concepts for the $151 million new Parliament House to Canberra.
More than 300 boxes were jammed into conference rooms at the top floor of the National Capital Development Commission headquarters on Northbourne Avenue in preparation for the selection process.
The sheer scale can be seen in the picture, with Neil MacPhillamy sitting among the entries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.