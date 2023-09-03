The Canberra Times
Times Past: September 4, 1979

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
September 4 2023 - 12:00am
On this day in 1979, The Canberra Times reported on the amusing ways that architects got their design plans for the competition to have their plans used for the new Parliament House set to be built in 1983.

