Coming soon: Tex Perkins singing Johnny Cash and more

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated September 1 2023 - 7:30pm, first published 3:47pm
There's a lot to choose from at the Lifeline Bookfair. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
There's a lot to choose from at the Lifeline Bookfair. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

Lifeline Bookfair

The September bookfair - the last for 2023 - is on at Exhibition Park in Canberra from Friday September 8 to Sunday September 10, 2023 with hundreds of thousands of items - books, CDs, DVDs, magazines, Lego, puzzles and much more.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

