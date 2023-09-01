Heather Fairbairn's retelling of Shakespeare's romantic comedy is a dark collision of hidden identities and unrequited love. Viola is shipwrecked and believes her twin Sebastian lost to the ocean. She disguises herself as a man named Cesario and finds work with Duke Orsino, only to fall head over heels in love with him. But Orsino is in love with Olivia who refuses all offers of romance. Until, that is, she meets Cesario. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre from October 13 to 21, various dates and times.

