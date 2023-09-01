The September bookfair - the last for 2023 - is on at Exhibition Park in Canberra from Friday September 8 to Sunday September 10, 2023 with hundreds of thousands of items - books, CDs, DVDs, magazines, Lego, puzzles and much more.
See: lifelinecanberra.org.au.
Tex Perkins returns to the stage with a new show playing in which he will perform the songs of the American country music star Johnny Cash, whose hits included Ring of Fire and I Walk the Line. The show is on at the Canberra Theatre on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8pm.
Heather Fairbairn's retelling of Shakespeare's romantic comedy is a dark collision of hidden identities and unrequited love. Viola is shipwrecked and believes her twin Sebastian lost to the ocean. She disguises herself as a man named Cesario and finds work with Duke Orsino, only to fall head over heels in love with him. But Orsino is in love with Olivia who refuses all offers of romance. Until, that is, she meets Cesario. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre from October 13 to 21, various dates and times.
The Beanies Egg-Straordinary Day is a show for children aged from three to eight. Laura, Mim and Michael face their biggest challenge ever - BABYSITTING, or rather "egg-sitting". This live show is on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre on October 7, 2023 at 10am and 12.30pm. Contains popcorn, loud noises and confetti.
Queanbeyan Players presents the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical with songs like I Cain't Say No. It's at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre from October 13 to 29, various dates and times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.