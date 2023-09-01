The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Federal politcians' latest pay rise on the nise

By The Canberra Times
September 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Why is there no talk of a pay freeze for federal MPs? Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Why is there no talk of a pay freeze for federal MPs? Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A constant of Australian politics, indeed politics everywhere, is whenever MPs get a pay rise they are castigated for it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.