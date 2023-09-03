The Canberra Times
Why is there even a question around banning mobile phones in classrooms?

By The Canberra Times
September 4 2023 - 5:30am
There's no need for kids to have phones in class. Picture Shutterstock
There's no need for kids to have phones in class. Picture Shutterstock

After a long and drawn-out process of umming and ahhing over what should be an entirely cut-and-dried issue, the ACT government is calling for feedback on a mobile phone ban for public school students, which is set to begin next year.

