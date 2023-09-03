After a long and drawn-out process of umming and ahhing over what should be an entirely cut-and-dried issue, the ACT government is calling for feedback on a mobile phone ban for public school students, which is set to begin next year.
Just why the government needs to consult on something that is seemingly so straightforward is the great unanswered question.
As is the more fundamental one: why on earth do school children require a phone during class time?
The irony is that in a city known for banning things - and being at the forefront of banning things, from fireworks to wood-fired heaters, pokies and circus animals - the ACT is now a veritable outlier when it comes to formally banning phones in classrooms.
Back in July, education ministers from all states and territories made a commitment to ban, restrict or manage the use of mobile phones and other personal electronic devices in government schools.
But here in the ACT, we are still in the consultation phase.
Meanwhile, some schools, such as Harrison School in Gungahlin, have instituted their own policies.
The insistence on ACT schools having autonomy is frustrating when it leads to a complete lack of consistency.
Parents should have a solid idea of what policies they can expect from public schools for things that have such a fundamental effect on everyday life.
And the consultation process itself has come about because parents are increasingly alarmed by the use of smart phones during school hours.
Phones are, unsurprisingly, distracting, and can contribute to bullying.
And these are children we're talking about. In fact, never mind school hours, or even students; phones are well and truly a collective addiction that will be impossible to ever overcome.
Our lives have been transformed so profoundly in the past two decades that life without the internet, wi-fi, mobile phones and social media is more or less unfathomable. That's life, and that's progress.
But there has to be a way of lessening the negative impacts on children in a phase of life in which phones are not necessary.
We know, as adults who can't fathom life without a phone, that our attention spans have shortened, sleep is affected and mental health compromised when were are too reliant on the virtual world of social media and rolling online news.
But if this is the condition of the average adult, is it not desirable that we create a parallel universe in which students, even just for the period of the school day, can learn, read, wonder at the world, absorb information and speak to each other properly without the constant distraction of a smartphone?
It is this same parallel universe that most of us grew up in - a place where parents and carers knew their children were being educated and nurtured and where, crucially, they could be contacted via the school should anything go amiss in the outside world.
It seems so simple and straightforward to simply require students to leave their phones outside the classroom.
Phones may well be used to support learning and engagement, especially for older students. But, like all learning tools, it should be the teachers who are dictating how, when and why.
In the meantime, let's hope common sense prevails with this drawn-out consultation process.
