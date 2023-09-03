On October 23, Families and Friends for Drug Law Reform will hold its 28th remembrance ceremony in honour, as we say, of those who have died from our efforts to save them from drugs.
This annual ceremony at the memorial stone in the beauty of Weston Park began in 1996, a year after the group's formation.
The 2023 annual Penington Report of overdose deaths, released this week, shows since 2001 30,198 people have died from an overdose in Australia, currently running at the rate of more than six every day.
Of these, an all-time high of 36 died in the ACT in 2021, more than double the 17 in 2001.
The McConnells were among those who lost their son in those early days. His sister appealed for "more compassion and understanding".
"Perhaps we should stop calling people who use heroin a bunch of no-hoper trouble-making addicts and start recognising them as real human beings - somebody's brother or sister, somebody's wife or husband, somebody's mother or father, somebody's son, somebody's daughter or somebody's friend," she was quoted in The Canberra Times in 1995.
"Perhaps we should introduce more compassion and understanding to the debate, learn from our past mistakes ... and start doing something positive."
Many of us hoped the enactment of the decriminalisation legislation which will come into effect in October signified a move by the whole community towards the more fundamental approach for which Families and Friends have advocated.
It is therefore distressing that the enactment of the legislation last year was greeted by the same harsh punitive attitudes that those who established the group saw as responsible for the young man's death.
It was the hope of the McConnells and Bronwyn Barnard, who spoke of the overdose death of her brother at that first ceremony, that bearing the pain of telling their stories would move hearts of stone and show a way through the fog of fear that shrouds illicit drug use.
Though their decision may not be wise, people take drugs for perfectly rational reasons: there are the lonely, less confident introverts who see drug-taking as their only relief through the anxiety of growing into adulthood in a threatening world.
At the other extreme there are the risk-takers who enjoy the excitement of drugs, the "buzz", the sense of risk. Some take up rock climbing, some sail around the world, some are well on their way to making their first million while they are still in their teens.
Risk-takers can see drugs as "cool".
Adding poverty, abuse and disadvantage to that mix supercharges the risk of heavy drug use.
Introduce common mental health problems into the picture and the risk of heavy drug use rockets up.
A nationwide mental health and wellbeing survey showed "one in six patients presenting with an anxiety disorder is likely also to have a significant and impairing substance dependency".
Those coping with a mental health condition often see continuing to use drugs as a form of self-medication in the same way as those experiencing chronic pain will often resort to illicit opiates when they are unable to secure analgesics or other pain relief through the health system.
One of the ironies of drug policy is the professions espousing least tolerant views of a public health approach that focuses on harm reduction are the ones like police and service personnel exposed to high levels of trauma-related stress.
The current royal commission into defence and veterans is revealing the association between PTSD and mental and behavioural disorders including depression and substance abuse which often results in suicide.
No wonder that these conditions are prevalent among first-responders. Indeed The Canberra Times has reported on the rising rates of suicide among Australian police. "The leading cause of death for police officers in Australia is no longer criminal gangs in the inner city but rather, the black dog."
Sad, therefore, that the AFP Association uses the shortage of treatment services to insist on the availability of more treatment as a pretext to delay the introduction of decriminalisation.
This fails to recognise much of the demand for specialist drug treatment services arises because dependent drug users are turned away from or deterred from accessing mainstream health services because of the stigma and marginalisation associated with the criminalisation of their drug use.
The Penington Report had it that 18 people died from overdose in the ACT in 2021, thus recording the "highest rates of drug-induced suicide" in the country.
There were just three such deaths in 2000.
Bear in mind, too, that the number of fatal overdoses does not include the suicides of desperate people pushed over the edge by the stigma of their drug dependency and who seek out their own death by other means like deliberate road accidents and inhaling car exhaust.
