People dealing with drug issues need more support, not demonisation

By Bill Bush
September 4 2023 - 5:30am
Drug users need more support, not criticism. Picture Shutterstock
Drug users need more support, not criticism. Picture Shutterstock

On October 23, Families and Friends for Drug Law Reform will hold its 28th remembrance ceremony in honour, as we say, of those who have died from our efforts to save them from drugs.

