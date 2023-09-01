The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

David Blundell's Shafty wins Canberra Stayers Cup on Acton track

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated September 1 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

David Blundell could run Shafty on Canberra's Acton surface every week if he had the chance to do so.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.