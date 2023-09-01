David Blundell could run Shafty on Canberra's Acton surface every week if he had the chance to do so.
A gelding who thrives on the synthetic Polytrack, Shafty has won back-to-back starts after claiming Friday's Stayers Cup at Thoroughbred Park.
The race was one of two features on the final raceday of the winter series on the Acton track, Norm Gardner's Devine Miss taking out the Sprinters Cup in the final race of the day.
A fondness for the synthetic surface wasn't the only reason Blundell chose to run his horse in the capital on Friday, with the six-year-old's owners Canberrans who were at Thoroughbred Park to watch their runner in the flesh.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"When they straightened for home they flooded him a little bit and I thought they might get away from him," Blundell said. "The last race here he got to the line well too over that last 100 metres. He's won three times here now, once on the turf and two on the synthetic.
"On the softer surfaces on the turf he gets his toe into the ground too much, so he likes the synthetic. It was a good win for the owners, they're Canberrans and were here today."
Devine Miss is another horse to have thrived on the synthetic surface and Gardner must now consider his options before plotting a path forward.
The mare was bred by the Canberra trainer and is one of three half-siblings within the stable. Lethal Lady prevailed at Thoroughbred Park in June while Take The Rap is an unraced two-year-old with a bright future.
Gardner trained and owns their dam, Madam Tilly, a mare who won her first start in a seven-race career before retiring 18 months later.
The veteran is confident the family will continue to deliver and backed Devine Miss to continue winning.
"She's flying this mare," Gardner told Sky Racing. "She won here last meeting and was just ridden nice and softly. She'd been very unlucky the runs before that, there were a couple of Federals she couldn't get a run. I thought that might happen again.
"Coriah rode her exactly how we wanted to and she's a really nice mare."
Friday was the fifth and final meeting on the revamped Acton surface this year, with trainers and jockeys hailing it a success.
The shift allowed officials to refurbish the course proper and it will be back in action on September 15.
Meanwhile, Canberra Race Club announced the three horses to receive a sponsorship for the upcoming Equimillion equestrian event. Midnight Mission, Noble Command and Mr Wong will compete in the $1 million competition.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.