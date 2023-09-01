The Canberra Times
Brisbane Broncos' Brendan Piakura escapes NRL ban for high shots

By Joel Gould
Updated September 1 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 5:01pm
Brisbane forward Brendan Piakura has received fines from the NRL match review committee for all three charges he received in the 32-22 loss to Melbourne.

