Indigenous activism is the solution, not the problem

Doug Hurst (Letters, August 31) lays the blame for the failure to fix problems besetting Indigenous Australians at the feet of Voice activists "and their ilk".
I would point out that for 20 of the past 27 years we've had conservative pork-barrelling LNP governments whose primary focus has been to look after their own while ignoring the Indigenous communities.
The best they came up with was to abolish the nearest thing we've had yet to the Voice - the elected Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission (ATSIC). Their answer was to replace that with a body of LNP appointees to dictate policies to Indigenous Australians.
Need I also point out that both the Liberal and National parties are opposed to the Voice while failing to offer any detailed ideas about how they would do things differently to solve the problems they failed to address while in government?
When it comes to voting in this referendum we are being asked to vote with faith and trust. There's no way I could have any faith or trust in Peter Dutton and his ilk to do anything to improve things for Indigenous Australians.
Amanda Vanstone recently wrote: "It can't be impossible to find words of acknowledgement so that we can walk forward together."
Our First Nations people found those words in 2017 in the Uluru Statement from the Heart, which ended: "We invite you to walk with us in a movement of the Australian people for a better future."
Misallocation of public money will be harder to hide and less likely to occur if there is a permanent Indigenous Voice enshrined in the constitution speaking out about specific policies and programs required to address adversities experienced by Indigenous communities and people.
"No" proponents risk entrenching a "top-down" bureaucracy with a track record of not delivering "bang for bucks". All Australians are losers if we don't support a better deal.
Ian Morison (Letters, September 1) fears being derided for his views. It would help his cause if he actually read the proposal.
The Voice is advisory. It cannot become another example of over-expenditure like the NDIS or Snowy Hydro scheme.
It has no funds to spend on programs.
At a gut level I knew I was always going to vote "yes" in the upcoming Voice referendum. I felt a little hypocritical because I am also highly dismissive of the "no" campaign's slogan: "If you don't know vote no."
I decided to read the Australian constitution and make an effort to be better informed myself.
It is not for the fainthearted but still fairly straightforward to read. In all sections the intent was quite clear but the specific details were largely left up to Parliament to work out.
It is the same with the proposed section 129 containing the Voice amendment. Parliament will have the power to create laws relating to the composition, functions, powers and procedures of the Voice body.
To provide more detail in its wording would put it totally out of kilter with the rest of the constitution.
The Uluru Statement from the Heart document is a powerful, emotional document.
If you vote either way without at least reading and thinking about it you are just being lazy.
In recent years a superfluous question seems to have crept into many statements of politicians, business people, academics and journalists. It is the "what is it" question.
Example: "We need to understand what is it that we need to do to achieve xyz ..." What happened to the simple statement: "We need to understand how to achieve xyz ...?"
Verbosity at its worst, and from ostensibly well-educated people.
