Penrith's win means they're in. Now it's all about the Canberra Raiders securing a home semi-final.
The Panthers' 44-12 win over North Queensland at Penrith on Saturday meant they not only win the minor premiership, but the Raiders will play finals - it's now just a matter of where in the top eight they'll finish.
If they beat Cronulla at Shark Park on Sunday then they'll leapfrog the Sharks to earn a game at Canberra Stadium in the first week of NRL finals.
Lose and they'll travel to either Newcastle or Cronulla, depending on whether the Knights beat St George Illawarra at Kogarah on Saturday night.
But Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart warned his players their focus can't be on their result - it has to be on doing what they need to do to play well against the Sharks.
The Raiders mentor also hinted at the make-up of his bench, suggesting it was a big opportunity for middle Trey Mooney to show what he's capable of.
Stuart has to reshuffle his named side following the controversial four-game suspension of Corey Horsburgh, with Pasami Saulo named to replace him at lock on Saturday.
Hohepa Puru could potentially make his NRL debut at lock, while Mooney's still in the 19 that the final side will be named from an hour before kick off.
Stuart said their game against Cronulla - who they've beaten their past nine meetings - was clearly massive.
"It is but ... we've just got to go play like we normally do," he said on Saturday.
"Obviously there's a lot at stake on this game, but we can't be thinking about the outcome.
"We've got to make sure we've got our processes and pattern of play correct.
"I don't want them to go out thinking about anything else but playing and playing well.
"Thinking about outcomes and what-ifs will only be a hindrance.
"Whichever way you look at it we're playing for a home semi-final."
The Raiders' middle forwards stocks have been hit hard this week following the loss of Horsburgh and enforcer Josh Papali'i (biceps), while they were already without Corey Harawira-Naera (illness).
That's opened the door for "Pep" Puru to make his debut, with Saulo and/or Mooney also potentially in the 17.
Stuart hoped his young middles would show a bright future for the Green Machine.
"I'm hoping you're going to be watching some players for the next era - Trey Mooney, Mariota, Pep, Emre Guler," he said.
"I'm hoping they show us a little bit of what's coming over the next five years.
MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS:
"I won't go into who's starting and who's not, but it's very young with Corey and Josh not playing.
"It gives these younger players their opportunity. We've been very fortunate in the middle with injuries this year.
"Our senior middles have played a lot of football so the opportunity for our younger middles hasn't come any sooner."
Stuart expected Sharks halfback Nicho Hynes to play.
Hynes missed last week's loss to the Knights due to a quad injury.
"I'm expecting Nicho Hynes to play. What I'm more interested in is getting our players ready to play," Stuart said.
"We've got a very young middle now, who are going to be very eager. It's just a matter of making sure they play to their potential, which is why I've selected them."
NRL ROUND 27
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Shark Park, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Sebastian Kris, 3. Jack Wighton, 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Emre Guler, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 18. Pasami Saulo. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Jarrod Croker (c), 17. Hohepa Puru. Reserves: 19. Albert Hopoate, 20. Trey Mooney.
Sharks squad: 1. Connor Tracey, 2. Sione Katoa, 3. Jesse Ramien, 4. Sifa Talakai, 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6. Braydon Trindall, 7. Nicho Hynes, 8. Braden Hamlin-Uele, 9. Blake Brailey, 10. Toby Rudolf, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Wade Graham, 13. Cam McInnes. Interchange: 14. Jack Williams, 15. Royce Hunt, 16. Tom Hazelton, 20. Oregon Kaufusi. Reserves: 18. Kayal Iro, 22. Daniel Atkinson.
