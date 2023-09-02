It didn't take long for a theme to emerge for the Ainslie women's AFL team this season. Redemption.
Having enjoyed an undefeated 2022 campaign before falling in the grand final to Queanbeyan, the Tricolours were determined to go all the way this year.
All season, the loss has provided extra motivation as they chased the club's second women's flag.
Saturday's preliminary final marked a crucial step on the path to redemption with Ainslie avenging last year's grand final defeat with a comprehensive 53-20 victory over the Tigers.
The win was sweet, but coach Britt Tully was quick to remind her players the job is only half done. Ainslie still has a grand final to win.
"We used a bit of [motivation]," Tully said. "Queanbeyan have had the mozz on us, so we used a bit of that. We will take it again next week because [the grand final defeat] still lies over us.
"We have a big new group so there's a few it doesn't resonate with but the key ones it resonates with have really been driving that forward."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The Tricolours will play Belconnen in next Saturday's decider at Phillip, having fallen to the Magpies 32-31 in last week's major semi-final.
The clubs will also face off in the men's grand final after Ainslie held off a fast-finishing Queanbeyan to claim the preliminary final 58-50.
While Belconnen have had the week off to rest and recover, Tully said her side will take plenty of motivation out of the win over the Tigers.
"We don't play well off byes so this game was a blessing in disguise for us," she said. "The girls trained really well this week and we pulled some things off today that we'll look to do more of next week."
Ainslie jumped out to an early lead, before Queanbeyan scored on the half-time siren to make it 24-14 at the main break.
The Tricolours promptly snuffed out any chance of a comeback and did not concede another point until late in the fourth quarter.
The victory ensured veteran Dani Curcio celebrated her 250th match in style as she searches for her first title.
Despite their status as an AFL Canberra powerhouse, the Ainslie women haven't won a first grade premiership since 2001. That title is their sole flag and it's a tally they're determined to add to next weekend.
Curcio was not a member of the 2001 title-winning team and is determined to breakthrough after four grand final defeats.
"She means everything to the club," Tully said. "I don't think another player will play 250 games for the same club ever again.
"She missed out on that initial premiership so she really wants one."
Women: Ainslie 7.11 (53) bt Queanbeyan 3.2 (20)
Men: Ainslie 58 bt Queanbeyan 50
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.