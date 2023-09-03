"Rugby league is pretty funny," Kalani Going says, because "one day you're waking up at 6am milking cows, a few months later you're making your debut".
At 26, Going thought the chance of an NRL debut had passed him by when he was working on the family farm and playing rugby union in Northland. If it didn't come in Canberra - where he had moved as a 15-year-old and played in the SG Ball, under 20s and NSW Cup pathways - maybe it wouldn't come at all.
Then there is Paul Roache, who was ready to retire early. He had followed the same pathway from New Zealand to Canberra and back again, but the 24-year-old had wondered if it was all too much.
But together the ex-Canberra prospects made their NRL debut for the New Zealand Warriors against the Dolphins in Brisbane on Saturday.
Going, the grandson of former Maori All Black Brian Going and nephew of former All Black halfback Sid, joined the Warriors during the pre-season and made such an impression that he was named their NSW Cup captain.
"I didn't think it would happen, to be honest. I hadn't played rugby league in four years," Going said when told he would make his NRL debut. "I'm a bit older than a few of the debutants this year but just really stoked."
Going and Roache now turn their attention to the finals with the Warriors bracing for a NSW Cup semi-final against the Raiders at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday.
"Last year I thought I was going to retire early, give it up, I'd been through some shit," Roache said.
"Especially happy to do it with Kalani. Me and him were in Canberra together, we went through the same journey, full circle moment. I remember I messaged him, I told him 'Bro, come have a dig'. Me and him just made a goal from the start. To do it alongside him is a dream come true."
