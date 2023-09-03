The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ex-Canberra Raiders prospects Paul Roache and Kalani Going make NRL debut for NZ Warriors

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated September 3 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Roache and Kalani Going made their NRL debuts. Picture NZ Warriors Instagram
Paul Roache and Kalani Going made their NRL debuts. Picture NZ Warriors Instagram

"Rugby league is pretty funny," Kalani Going says, because "one day you're waking up at 6am milking cows, a few months later you're making your debut".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.