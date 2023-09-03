Struggling renters are able to access a further $1.81 million in government grants, with a previous round being overwhelmed by demand.
Canberra has the second highest rental prices of all capital cities, behind Sydney. However, prices did go down in the 12 months to May 2023, CoreLogic data showed.
The ACT government's rent relief fund is offering grants of four weeks' rent, capped at $2500.
Applications for the second round of grants closed quickly "due to high demand and volume", financial charity CARE said.
The fund is administered by CARE. The third round begins in September.
To be eligible for a grant, a household must be experiencing rental stress or severe financial hardship.
To be in rental stress, a household must pay more than 30 per cent of income on rent and have liquid assets - like cash, bonds or stocks - of $5000 or less, not including superannuation.
Households paying less than 30 per cent of their income in rent can also be eligible. They must show they are experiencing severe financial hardship and have less than $3000 in liquid assets.
Including this latest round of grants, the fund has given out $2.51 million since it begun in April 2023.
People on low-incomes, even full-time workers, are being priced out of the private rental market, Executive Director of Anglicare Australia, Kasy Chambers, said.
She said only 2.4 per cent of rentals nationwide are affordable for an ambulance worker; and 1.5 per cent affordable for a nurse.
"Living costs are spiralling. Essentials like food and transport are shooting up, and housing is more expensive than ever," Ms Chambers said.
Previous recipients of the ACT government's rental fund have used the money to buy warm clothes and pay bills, Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury said.
"Support provided through the [fund] has allowed people to redirect their earnings to purchase warm clothes for their children and pay their bills," he said.
"It has given those studying the ability to focus on their study during exam time instead of stressing about working to pay rent.
"It has helped people to catch up on rent arrears due to illness or lack of work, or to get back on top of things since a change in circumstance."
CARE can also refer applicants to other programs, its chief executive Carmel Franklin said.
"[This includes] financial counselling, financial capability, consumer law, community loans and community education, as well as referring people to other local support services," she said.
