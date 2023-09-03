The Canberra Times

Mark Kenny | What does John Howard mean when he tells 'no' Voice voters to maintain the rage?

By Mark Kenny
Updated September 3 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 1:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A telling weakness of the "no" campaign is that its substantive complaints go only to peripheral concerns whereas its core arguments rely on blatant falsehoods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.