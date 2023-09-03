The Canberra Times
Labour rorts in Labor's sights as the Albanese government prepares to table major workplace reforms

By Justine Landis-Hanley
September 3 2023 - 10:30pm
The Albanese government will crack down on workplaces using labour hire arrangements to get around existing enterprise agreements, as as part of a slate of industrial relations reforms to be tabled in Parliament on Monday.

