Nationals leader David Littleproud says his party will support Peter Dutton's promise of a second referendum to recognise Indigenous Australians in the constitution if the "yes" vote fails and the Coalition wins the next election.
Mr Littleproud told The Canberra Times on Sunday that his party would support the Opposition Leader's election vow and even would be happy to work with the Albanese government to hold another referendum before the next election, "so long as due process is undertaken".
"I sense my party room strongly supports constitutional recognition, but we don't support the Voice because it's not a new proposition that's been put to the Australian people" Mr Littleproud said.
"But if there was a proper process around what those words would look like in terms of constitutional recognition through a constitutional convention, then the Nationals stand ready to be constructive and supportive of that, and we've said that from the very get go."
The Nationals leader didn't confirm whether he and his party were aware Mr Dutton was planning to make the election commitment on Sunday, but said that "we've been talking about this for well over a month now".
He said that "there will be no victory lap if the Voice goes down", and that his party will be working towards "a due process around constitutional recognition".
Supporters of the "yes" campaign have hit back against Mr Dutton's vow, with Fenner MP Andrew Leigh dubbing it an "empty promise".
"Peter Dutton's empty promise of another First Nations referendum reminds me of how some No campaigners in 1999 were promising another Republic referendum within a few years. Nearly a quarter of a century on, we're yet to see it," Mr Leigh wrote.
Appearing on Sky News on Sunday morning, Mr Dutton said that his party would send Australians back to the polls for a second referendum if they win government at the next federal election, set to be held by 2025.
He said that recognising Indigenous Australians in the constitution was "the right thing to do", saying his party had taken the policy to previous elections.
But while the Opposition Leader said his party would be happy to work with the Labor government to set up "regional voices" for First Nations people across the country, he argued that "enshrining the voice in the constitution is divisive" and "permanent".
Mr Littleproud said he wasn't concerned about voter fatigue, adding that he was "confident" that 90 per cent of the public would support constitutional recognition.
The Voice to Parliament, called for in the Uluru Statement from the Heart, would set up an advisory body to provide advice to parliament and the government of the day on policies affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
On October 14, Australians will be asked to vote for or against enshrining the Voice in the nation's founding document, thereby protecting its existence against the whims of future governments.
Campaigning is ramping up on both sides as each side, with Australian music legend John Farnham lending his iconic hit 'You're the Voice' to an official "yes" campaign ad.
Mr Dutton told Sky News that support for the Voice was coming from "the top end of town", adding that Mr Farnham's song was a fitting choice since "I don't think most Australians understand it".
