While the concept of diversion targets those who have had initial brushes with the youth justice system, a more holistic approach could serve a broader segment of the youth population. Think of the ones who leave school with no intention or means to pursue onward education or qualification. Think of the ones who, for a myriad of reasons, can't secure apprenticeships or jobs. These are young people with potential and promise, albeit unchanneled and unrealised. The biggest danger isn't that they will drift into crime; it's that they will drift away from contributing to the societal fabric, causing a disenfranchisement that can ripple through generations.