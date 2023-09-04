The Canberra Times
Hackett woman faces serious driving charges in ACT Magistrates Court

By Staff Reporters
September 4 2023 - 10:24am
A woman accused of leading officers on a high speed chase allegedly took her foot off the brake while being arrested, letting her car roll into an unoccupied police car.

