A woman accused of leading officers on a high speed chase allegedly took her foot off the brake while being arrested, letting her car roll into an unoccupied police car.
Police say a 23-year-old Hackett woman, who was on bail at the time, drove at high speed in the allegedly stolen car, at times on the wrong side of the road and that she ran multiple red lights.
Police said they first saw a silver Mercedes c250 sedan on Gungahlin Drive about 9.20pm Saturday.
The Mercedes had been reported as stolen from a home in Macquarie between 8pm on Friday and 9am on Saturday.
Operation TORIC officers and police on general duties tried unsuccessfully to stop the vehicle multiple times throughout the evening.
The woman was allegedly seen driving through red lights, at high speed and on the wrong side of the road on Cossington Smith Crescent, Wells Station Drive, Horse Park Drive, the Majura Parkway, Anzac Parade, and Parkes Way.
Eventually, officers along Morshead Drive in Duntroon used a tyre deflation device to stop the vehicle, but it was still able to continue driving on Piallago Avenue into NSW.
The Mercedes was spotted re-entering the ACT a short time later and driving through Fyshwick. Police allege it was being driven, at low speed, on the wrong side of Northbourne Avenue in Dickson.
About 12.20am on Sunday, the driver stopped in Reid on Coranderrk Street and police walked over to arrest her.
As she was being arrested, the woman allegedly took her foot off the brake. The Mercedes rolled forward and allegedly "collided" with a stationary and unoccupied police car one metre away. The crash caused minor damage.
Police will charge the woman with a string of nine driving offences in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
The charges include reckless driving, driving a stolen vehicle, refusing a screening test, not stopping for police, two counts of driving through a red light, possessing stolen property and damaging a police vehicle.
The woman was also charged with breaching bail.
