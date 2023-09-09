The Canberra Times
Jackie French: Sowing the seeds of a super summer

Jackie French
By Jackie French
September 10 2023 - 5:00am
Seedlings won't crop any earlier than seeds planted now, and will cost far more. Picture Shutterstock
The parsley has spoken. So have the tomatoes. Seedlings from last year's crop are popping up in our vegie garden. It's time to get seeds in - now - and know that whenever you feel broke, dinner is growing in your garden.

