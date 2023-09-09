Dig, water and wait a week till weeds appear then dig again. Repeat. Or dig, cover with clear plastic so weeds germinate and cook, then plant; or pile old leaves or lucerne hay up at least 60cm on the lawn or weeds you've jumped up and down on to flatten them, then cover with 60cm of compost or potting mix, and plant. This does not work in warmer climates if you have kikuyu, which must be killed by a lavish application of cardboard for three to six months before the ground where it was growing can be used - and even then you'll need to fence it out.