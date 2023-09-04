At 6pm on Wednesday September 13, a new exhibition by a collective of 25 Australian artists working in media such as textiles, sculpture, painting and drawing will open at ANCA Gallery in Dickson. The exhibition, titled Networks Australia: Artists at work, will run until October 1. It features two- and three-dimensional artworks across a variety of media alongside photographs of the artists by Fiona Bowring. The artists have collaborated for more than 10 years, exploring the concept of networks and networking and are a diverse group, ranging in age and experience from professional, established artists to others just starting their artistic journeys. See: anca.net.au.