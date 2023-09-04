The Canberra Times
Capital Life from September 9, 2023: new art and a piano premiere are highlights

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated September 6 2023 - 10:30am, first published September 4 2023 - 10:18am
Artist Steve Tomlin has works in a collaborative exhibition at ANCA Gallery. Inset: Edge, by glass artist Matthew Curtis. Pictures supplied, Fiona Bowring
Paired

Award-winning Queanbeyan artists Matthew Curtis and Harriet Schwarzrock are holding an exhibition of new works in glass at Suki & Hugh Gallery. In Paired, Curtis works with the traditional glassblowing technique known as sommerso where he builds a layered and shifting palate of hues. Schwarzrock's fascination with plasma-illumination is expanded in these works which appear almost faceted in natural light, with twisting, looping and interconnected glass tendrils. Opening drinks with the artists will be held on Saturday September 9 from 3pm to 5pm. The exhibition will run until October 15. See: sukihugh.com.au.

