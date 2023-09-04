Award-winning Queanbeyan artists Matthew Curtis and Harriet Schwarzrock are holding an exhibition of new works in glass at Suki & Hugh Gallery. In Paired, Curtis works with the traditional glassblowing technique known as sommerso where he builds a layered and shifting palate of hues. Schwarzrock's fascination with plasma-illumination is expanded in these works which appear almost faceted in natural light, with twisting, looping and interconnected glass tendrils. Opening drinks with the artists will be held on Saturday September 9 from 3pm to 5pm. The exhibition will run until October 15. See: sukihugh.com.au.
At 6pm on Wednesday September 13, a new exhibition by a collective of 25 Australian artists working in media such as textiles, sculpture, painting and drawing will open at ANCA Gallery in Dickson. The exhibition, titled Networks Australia: Artists at work, will run until October 1. It features two- and three-dimensional artworks across a variety of media alongside photographs of the artists by Fiona Bowring. The artists have collaborated for more than 10 years, exploring the concept of networks and networking and are a diverse group, ranging in age and experience from professional, established artists to others just starting their artistic journeys. See: anca.net.au.
The M16 Artspace Drawing Prize 2023 is now open for artists to submit works that showcase the essence of drawing in both traditional and contemporary contexts. Categories encompass a range of media and techniques. See: m16artspace.com.au.
Mr Bennet's Bride by Emma Wood is a theatrical prequel to Pride and Prejudice, imagining how Mr and Mrs Bennet - the parents in Jane Austen's novel - courted and married. Is marrying for love always the best thing to do? It's on at Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3), various dates and times until September 23. See: canberrarep.org.au.
At Smith's Alternative, four very different songwriters will share six of their best songs. Simone Penkethman has been a part of Canberra's arts scene for decades. Former Tasmanian Ian Paulin has joined the local music and poetry scenes. Sydney-bred singer-songwriter Banipreet is a full-time primary school teacher who's working on an album. Tom Woodward has written hundreds of songs. Six of the Best is on Sunday September 10 at 7pm (doors open at 6.30pm). See: smithsalternative.com.
On Saturday September 21 at the ANU School of Music at 7pm, Larry Sitsky will launch The Compleat Busoni, three volumes of text and scores published by ANU Press. Edward Neeman will perform Sitsky's new piano work, The Apocryphon of Initiation. Bookings: 6125 5700.
