Queanbeyan Race Club has hastily changed the name of the final race of Monday's meeting after questions were raised over the suitability of the name.
The 900-metre contest was originally dubbed the "We Support Ben Roberts-Smith VC MG Class 1 Handicap" after a sponsor purchased naming rights for the race.
Raceclubs have a history of adopting names for their races, however this one in particular had eyebrows raised.
The name was eventually changed to the Karabar Handicap on Monday morning.
Queanbeyan Race Club chief executive Brendan Comyn said the move was made to avoid causing any further controversy.
"[The name] was changed to stop any controversy happening," Comyn said.
"[Final race names are] really up to me. This one's a bit different because of the possible controversial nature, now the race is called the Karabar Handicap."
Comyn revealed the sponsor had chosen not to be made public and confirmed it was not their decision to rename the race.
While the process passes through a number of stages before race names are finalised, the chief executive said he ultimately has the final say.
Race titles are typically benign names featuring a mix of sponsors, shoutouts and congratulatory messages.
Monday's meeting has races named after the leading jockey, trainer and horse from the recently completed 2022-23 season.
"The sponsor will put forward a name and pay for the privilege," Comyn said.
"The other races were pretty easy to name. They're either sponsors from our corporate sponsors club, the winner of which gets naming rights for the Queanbeyan Cup and other race names during the course of the year. The rest of the races are named after the leading jockey, trainer and horse from last season."
Monday's meeting marks a return to racing at Queanbeyan after a three-and-a-half month hiatus.
Officials used the break to revamp the irrigation system, with $400,000 spent to modernise the infrastructure.
Comyn said the upgrades will allow the club to improve its water efficiency and better maintain the track.
"The big advantage of this is we now water exclusively when it's dark," he said. "We get better usage of the water, it soaks into the track rather than evaporating during hot weather.
"[The trainers] won't really see it, it's an invisible improvement but still a big one."
