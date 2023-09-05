Brody and Tyler McKendrick must be the happiest kids in town. Their parents just bought an ice-cream parlour. Jayde and Andy McKendrick will take over the reins - or should that be the scoop? - at Gold Creek favourite Stripey Sundae and you can head in for ice-cream from September 7.
They've given the cafe a new lease of life with a lick of paint and some nostalgic tweaks. There's a new area for outside dining and a little kids' play space and, if the soft(serve) opening on September 3 was anything to go by, the venue will breathe some life into the Gold Creek community.
"We were completely blown away on Sunday," says Jayde. "We just invited some friends and some VIPs but we had members of the public lining up to get ice-cream as well. There was a vintage car event happening, and it was Father's Day. It was great to see everyone just keen for ice-cream."
Jayde is a nurse and Andy is a fireman but Jayde has always been interested in food and making sweet treats.
"I worked at a bakery for seven years in my teens and into university," she says.
"I just love food basically and I get inspired by what's in season, what looks good, especially for the fresh fruit ice-creams and sorbets.
"I've been trialling a few different things but I've also been lucky that former owner Glen Takkenberg gave me his recipe book.
"I reckon there's close to 70 recipes in there with all the old favourites."
The McKendricks are keen to make ice-cream the hero of their menu and they've decided to bring in an $18 tasting option where you get to try four different ice-creams and then get a scoop of your chosen one for free.
"The hardest part will be choosing which four," says Jayde. "On the weekend the chocolate honeycomb was really popular."
She's also keen to experiment with the idea of an affogato. Try it via a special tasting option where you can have coffee, chocolate or chai over some vanilla ice cream, or any flavour you choose, if you're really daring.
There'll also be traditional sundaes, banana splits, ice-cream cookie sandwiches and a range of hot and cold drinks. The waffle cones they use are gluten free.
There'll also be a range of dairy-free sorbets alongside coconut- and soy-based ice-creams.
Another fun addition is an electric-powered bike so the Stripey Sundae team can hit road. While not quite an environmentally friendly Mr Whippy - "At least it's electric so I wouldn't have to pedal as much," jokes Jayde - the bike will be available for parties and functions.
