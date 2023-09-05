The Canberra Times
Andy and Jayde McKendrick reopen Gungahlin ice-cream parlour Stripey Sundae

By Karen Hardy
Updated September 5 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:30pm
Andy and Jayde McKendrick were 'blown away' by the shop's soft opening. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Brody and Tyler McKendrick must be the happiest kids in town. Their parents just bought an ice-cream parlour. Jayde and Andy McKendrick will take over the reins - or should that be the scoop? - at Gold Creek favourite Stripey Sundae and you can head in for ice-cream from September 7.

