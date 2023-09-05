Sue B. writes: "Accepting responsibility is one of those things that people across the board forget. We recognise our rights but too often forget our responsibilities. Politicians excel at this. I frequently say that while every other profession needs a qualification, politicians don't, but perhaps this is it - the lack of responsibility. This could underpin the move to outsource staffing and specialised work which has led to the enormous number of external contracts - along with the claim of limiting the size and cost of the public service! And look where that has got us. A whole other and very expensive group of people who avoid responsibility. I would like to say that the Qantas/Qatar fiasco was the responsibility of the government and led to unacceptable increases in flight costs, but really? When has Qantas been interested in customer service above making a profit? It does provide a distraction for Qantas considering all the other complaints that are being made about the company, including the profiteering from COVID, so passing the buck back to the government makes good sense."