We detected movement 300 metres away but the sun and haze conspired to make it so glary it was impossible to know for certain if this was the big one, the creature I'd been stalking for half a decade.
With help from my spotter I had to move stealthily to put the sun at my back while being careful not to alert the creature to our presence. There was no other way to take a clean shot and ensure the trophy came home to its spot on the wall.
Beads of perspiration formed on my forehead as I crept into position. I focused on my breathing to slow the heart rate, forefinger poised over the trigger. I knew time was running out.
Then they came into view. A mother and her calf. Fractional adjustments made, I Iined them up and pressed the trigger. Then a burst of shots. I had bagged the big one. The trophy would go on the wall.
Happily no creature was harmed in this rare moment. And with less than 20 per cent of battery remaining, I returned the drone to the shore. The shot I'd dreamed of one day taking was there, secured on the memory card, then quickly downloaded to the iPhone.
A humpback and her calf had taken a detour from the Humpback Highway and come close to shore to rest on their way to the Southern Ocean. Mother was breaking the surface while bub stayed by her side. The purest kind of love.
Captured from a distance with the aid of a zoom lens, it's unlikely the cetaceans were aware of the tiny object despatched from the beach to photograph them. They were certainly unaware of the thrill their presence evinced on land.
Focused entirely on flying the drone, I hadn't noticed the people around me who'd also gathered to watch the whales. From their perspective, all that was visible was the mother's trademark hump and the occasional spout as she took another breath. But from my perspective, the image broadcast from the drone to the controller's screen in my hand, the sight was profoundly moving.
Two giants, mammals like you and I, baby at mother's side, enjoying the relative calm of shallow water. After five years of flying over these waters, of capturing the different moods of the sea and the occasional pod of dolphins, I'd finally photographed whales, something I'd always assumed other people, far more skilled than I, did. All thanks to being in the right place at the right time and this tiny device, which folds up to the size of a sunglass case.
Drones have been getting a bad press lately - not all of it unjustified. Their use in the Ukraine war has been horrifying. I'm not talking about the impersonal, long-range drones dropping destruction from above. Rather, the personal ones - the modified consumer drones that hover over the battlefield, dropping grenades and videoing the ensuing suffering as their victims try to crawl out of their foxholes with shattered limbs.
In outback NSW, tests have been carried out using laser-like weapons against small drones, all part of the federal government's $3.4 billion Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator program. An ABC TV report showed the directed energy weapons downing a number of drones by intense beams of light, literally baking them out of the sky.
Data analysis company Statista estimates that by 2030, some 9.6 million consumer drones will have been shipped to customers around the world, up from five million in 2020. Australia's Civil Aviation and Safety Authority estimates one in 10 Australians owns some kind of recreational drone. The vast majority will be used by people like me, who love seeing and photographing the world and all its magic from a different perspective and enjoy the in-the-moment focus drone flying delivers. You get above it all. The mind concentrated on the immediate task, there's no room for other intrusive thoughts. No room for Barnaby. No room for Alan.
As I order the print, my trophy, for the wall - not the greatest photo of whales I've seen but it's mine and that makes it special - the little drone is being recharged to be ready for its next flight. Who knows what we'll spot from the air?
